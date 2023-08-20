Max Verstappen Makes Blunt Confession Regarding Lewis Hamilton and Last-Lap Controversy of Abu Dhabi 2021

The 2021 Abu Dhabi GP continues to be a pivotal moment in F1 history as it marked the end of one of the most iconic seasons in the sport. The race was not only enthralling but it was also filled with controversy, something that has divided fans until today. While the race left scars on Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes because of the 38-year-old’s failure to win a record eighth title, it sent Max Verstappen and Red Bull into ecstasy because of the Dutchman’s maiden title win. Now, although almost two years have passed since that race took place, Hamilton still believes that he hasn’t fully recovered. However, Verstappen’s ready to move on. The 25-year-old recently made a blunt confession in an interview with De Telegraaf, where he stated that he won’t look back at that race because he knows he overtook Hamilton on the last lap and won.

As for Hamilton, he explained in an interview with ESPN (as quoted by crash.net) that he will never forget the way he lost out on the title in Abu Dhabi. “Ultimately that feeling never really truly leaves you. It’s like when you think about your first love. It will always be that first love and first heartbreak. Abu Dhabi, the scar is there and there will always be that memory,” he explained.

However, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes that the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP helped his side and Hamilton gain some positives as well. While speaking to BBC’s Radio’s Desert Island Discs podcast, the Austrian explained how that race helped his side gain more sympathy from the fans. Hence, although that race will continue to garner attention for the longest of times, it seems that Verstappen has no interest in looking back.

Max Verstappen would rather focus on his current season than look back

In a recent interview with De Telegraaf, Max Verstappen revealed that he is completely focused on his current season and has no interest in looking back. When asked about the same, the Dutchman gave a simple answer (as quoted by f1maximaal.nl), “No, I will not look back at that. I know I won“.

The Red Bull driver then pointed out how his friends are usually keener than him to look back at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As for himself, Verstappen stated that he thought about the same in the first few months after the race, but that he has no plans of looking back at it again. After stating the same, the 25-year-old explained how he would rather take part in simulator racing than look back on his races.

“Outside Formula 1, sim racing also takes a lot of time. Then I’m back there analyzing and finding the right adjustment. I much prefer doing that than looking back at my own races or moments,” concluded Verstappen. While the Dutchman seems unmoved by what transpired in Abu Dhabi, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted that he did face some psychological affects because of that race.

Christian Horner reveals the F1 2021 season “aged” him

In a recent interview on ESPN’s Unlapped show, Christian Horner explained how the 2021 F1 title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen aged him. “I didn’t have a single grey hair before 2021. [It] aged me! So yeah, it was the most insanely intense year you could imagine,” he explained.

The campaign was nothing short of intense indeed as most races were marred by controversy. Perhaps the most notable incident took place in Monza when Hamilton and Verstappen collided with each other, resulting in the Dutchman’s Red Bull landing on top of the Briton’s Mercedes. While the campaign was stressful for the drivers and the teams, it was the same tension that increased the spectacle for the fans.