“Get Ahead in Constructors and Earn Another $10 Million”: Karun Chandhok Questions AlphaTauri for ‘Weird’ Yuki Tsunoda Strategy

AlphaTauri and Yuki Tsunoda started the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP in a very strong position to topple Williams in P7 for the Constructors’ championship. However, the Faenza-based team decided to play an unusual strategy for the Japanese driver that meant that Tsunoda was on a rare 1-stopper at the Yas Marina Circuit. According to Sky Sports F1 pundit, Karun Chandhok, this is what cost them $10 million in the end.

Tsunoda had a brilliant first stint on the mediums. He was running in the top 6 and was clear of the Williams drivers, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, who were not close to the top 10. That being said, the strategists back at the pit wall for AlphaTauri ruined their chances to take P7 away from Williams.

Chandhok came onto his X account and tweeted, “I don’t understand the Yuki Tsunoda strategy here. He was running in the top 6 in the first stint. But this 1 stop is going to cost them. Why take a gamble on a 1 stop when you’ve got a good position to get ahead in Constructors and earn another 10 million ?!”

Despite the compromising strategy, Tsunoda managed to finish P8. Given how troublesome his car has been since the start of the season, this result alone is very commendable. Now, as the 2023 season comes to an end, Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo embark on the latest chapter of Red Bull’s sister team’s history in this sport.

New beginnings at AlphaTauri

One of the biggest changes that will take effect over the winter for the Faenza-based team is the departure of their boss, Franz Tost. Tost, who had served as the team’s boss for the last 18 years will step away from the sport after serving as the 2nd most active-experienced team principal after Red Bull’s own Christian Horner.

As Tost leaves a solid legacy at the team, he will be replaced by Ex-FIA man, Peter Bayer. However, a change at the top isn’t the only page they will be turning as they prepare for the 2024 season.

Earlier in the year, it was announced that the team will cut ties with it’s ‘AlphaTauri‘ moniker. The outfit is is Red Bull’s milking cow in terms of sponsorship and marketing potential. Hence, from the 2024 season onwards, the team is expected to go through a rebrand. However, the exact specifics of this rebrand are unknown.

In 2024, there is going to be a straight fight between Tsunoda and Ricciardo for that 2nd Red Bull seat. With Sergio Perez’s contract expiring at the end of 2024, his lack of pace means the AlphaTauri boys will be auditioning for the Mexican’s departure come 2025.