Netflix Golf F1: Who Will Partner Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris for Golf Match, Where to Watch and Timings

Netflix recently announced an epic crossover between the sporting worlds of Golf and Formula 1. The streaming platform announced their first foray into live sports streaming with ‘The Netflix Cup‘ where the stars of Drive to Survive will meet Full Swing.

Via their official X account, Netflix have revealed the driver-golfer pairings. Lando Norris will partner Rickie Fowler, Carlos Sainz will partner Justin Thomas, Pierre Gasly will team up with Collin Morikawa, and Alex Albon will team up with Max Homa.

Fans of both F1 and Golf can watch all the live action on Netflix. For those fans who cannot watch the event live can tune into Netflix after the event and watch the repeat telecast. Netflix will hold ‘The Netflix Cup‘ at the Wynn Golf Club in Vegas, the city where the next F1 race will take place.

The Chief Commercial Officer of the GP explained (as quoted by Autosport.com), “The continued success of Drive to Survive has played a significant role in the growth of Formula 1 in the US, which has ultimately led to the addition of a third American race. It’s only fitting that we kick off our inaugural race weekend with a fun event that can be streamed by F1 and PGA Tour fans around the globe.”

When to watch ‘The Netflix Cup‘ live around the world?

Fans around the world are excited to catch Netflix’s first attempt at live sports streaming. And the event is billed up as one of the biggest ventures the streaming platform has undertaken. The Netflix Cup will be streamed live worldwide on Tuesday, 14th November. Here’s when you can catch the action live from around the world:

Region Timings Las Vegas 3:00 PM (PT) Rest of US 6:00 PM (ET) Canada 6:00 PM (ET) UK 11:00 PM Australia 10:00 AM (Wednesday)

It will be an eight-hole event.

This epic matchup has already been hyped up by drivers like Gasly and Albon when they recently bantered about their supreme Golfing talents.

Gasly and Albon are clear favorites according to them ahead of the Netflix crossover

Recently, Tom Clarkson quizzed Pierre Gasly about the event. The Frenchman revealed that during the United States GP held earlier this year, PGA legend Rory Mcllroy was a guest for the Alpine team and he did play a few rounds of Golf with him.

While Gasly got tutored by arguably the best there ever has been, Albon has the distinct privilege of having a Pro Golfer for a girlfriend, Lily Muni. The Thai driver revealed to Clarkson, “I think I have a full-time coach, which is my girlfriend, but I don’t listen to her… because she’s my girlfriend.“

At any rate, Golf seems to be the most sought-after sporting activity that F1 drivers prefer, up and down the grid. Hence, The Netflix Cup offers a pretty intriguing show for all the fans as they gear up for the 2023 Las Vegas GP.