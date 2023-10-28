While Pierre Gasly Got Lessons From Rory McIlroy, Alex Albon Flexes His Super Talented “Girlfriend” That Made Him Cover the Disadvantage

November 14th will see a beautiful collaboration between two sporting disciplines as four professional golfers will partner up with 4 F1 drivers for a golf tournament – The Netflix Cup. Ahead of the tournament, Pierre Gasly had the opportunity to meet up with Irish golfer Rory Mcllroy. During the Mexican GP Press conference, he revealed that he has managed to set up a free golf lesson with the latter.

Advertisement

Mcllroy was a guest for Alpine at the United States GP, and during the press conference in Mexico, Pierre Gasly was asked about the meeting. The French driver explained that he did a putt challenge with Mcllroy and managed to win it, only to reveal that his hole was twice the size of that of the golfer’s. However, winning the challenge has ensured him a free lesson from Mcllroy for his upcoming golf tournament.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TrackingRory/status/1717548192890294308?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Quite naturally, Alex Albon was asked next about his preparations for the tournament. Gasly was quick to jump in and claim that the Williams driver is getting all the coaching he needs from his girlfriend. Albon’s girlfriend, Lily Muni He happens to be a Chinese golfer who plies her trade in the LPGA Tour.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1stylelane/status/1717929137703362756?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Albon also agreed with Pierre Gasly and said, “I think I have a full-time coach, which is my girlfriend, but I don’t listen to her… because she’s my girlfriend.” However, the British-Thai driver was also quick to point out that getting time to prepare for the tournament is extremely tough because of the triple header that F1 is doing at the moment.

Alex Albon doesn’t feel ready for the Netflix Cup

The travelling circus first visited Austin for the United States GP, and has now headed to Mexico. The following week, F1 heads to Brazil and then there’s a one week gap before the action returns to the US for the much anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Albon explained that even in the week off, there’s a lot of traveling and simulator work that needs to be done. He said, “I’m going to struggle to get the practice in. We’re going to embarrass ourselves quite badly on international television.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1714280158142808544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The simulator work will be extremely necessary given the fact that the Las Vegas GP would be next. None of the drivers have driven on the brand new track and therefore the simulator will be of utmost importance to get up to speed and get to know the track.

Even though the title has already been wrapped by Max Verstappen and Red Bull, the Las Vegas GP is still probably the most anticipated event in this year’s F1 calendar. Therefore, all of the drivers would want to put in a strong show when F1 visits Sin City.