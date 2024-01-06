Guenther Steiner Adds Fuel to His Bromance With Toto Wolff as He Chooses to Be Stranded With the Austrian

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has a good relationship with most of the members of the paddock because of his jovial nature and humorous personality. However, one individual whom the Italian-American is quite close to is Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. Steiner was recently asked in an interview with The Athletic about who he would like to be stranded on an island with. To make the question more interesting, Steiner was not allowed to choose anyone from Haas.

“From another team, Toto is always interesting,” he explained. “We have to not agree on a lot of things, but we will discuss them after the sun goes down. If you joke, you need to have a sparring partner. You cannot joke with somebody who doesn’t get the joke because then it’s not a joke, you know? And Toto gets it pretty well“.

Steiner once also picked on Wolff when appearing in a meme challenge on Sky Sports. As a part of the challenge, the interviewer asked Steiner several questions and the 58-year-old had to pick the best meme as an answer.

When Steiner picked his meme, the interviewer quizzed the Haas team principal about why he did not pick a meme involving Wolff as the answer. In reply, Steiner said that since he had already picked a meme involving Wolff twice, he believed it was “enough“. Steiner then concluded his remarks by stating that he did not want to upset Wolff anymore.

Guenther Steiner also enjoyed his time with Mattia Binotto

During the same interview with The Athletic, Guenther Steiner also revealed that he enjoyed his time with Mattia Binotto. However, since the former Ferrari team principal is no longer in the paddock, Steiner revealed that he does not get the opportunity to spend time with him.

Steiner stated that he enjoyed his time with Binotto as the two would often have wine together. In Netflix’s Drive to Survive Season 5, there is a great scene of the duo driving across the Italian hills to a vineyard in a Fiat 500. It was a delight to watch Binotto and Steiner enjoying a fun time together.

Meanwhile, when it came to drivers, Steiner said that he wouldn’t mind being on a stranded island with current Haas driver Kevin Magnussen. The 58-year-old stated that he would like to spend a week with the Danish driver to enjoy a “good time“.