Daniel Ricciardo Could be Josh Allen’s Good Luck Charm as Besties Celebrate Buffalo Bills Resurgence

Daniel Ricciardo has cultivated some great connections off the field. Besides his business ventures, the Australian driver also became a huge NFL fanatic in the past three years. Due to this fandom, he also got into an unlikely friendship with Josh Allen. Since then, Ricciardo has been an avid follower of Allen’s team Buffalo Bills. The Honey Badger has kept his support going as the Bills look to build a late-season charge in the NFL Playoffs this season.

Advertisement

Supporting his bestie Quarterback’s team, Ricciardo posted a story on Instagram, after the Buffalo Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on their Monday AFC Wild-Card playoff clash. The Bills beat the Steelers by a scoreline of 31 – 17. This victory also saw the team through to the divisional round clash against the Super Bowl defending champions Kansas City Chiefs.

After the game, the Aussie driver posted a picture saying, “Go Bills.” While Ricciardo did not attend the game in person, he was watching from Australia. Naturally, the 34-year-old would have been cheering and jumping to see Josh Allen performing exceptionally well to lead his side to victory.

Advertisement

Allen had a standout performance in the game to score three touchdown passes, which included a franchise playoff-record 52-yard touchdown run. It was Allen’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir that secured the win for the Bills with 6:27 remaining on the clock.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2JDa1xJPwj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Ricciardo will be delighted to see Josh Allen and Co. take on the Chiefs in next Sunday’s divisional-round clash. For a sidenote, he would even be happy after seeing Allen in his Enchante merchandise. The Bills posted a short clip on Twitter (now X) of their star quarterback walking off wearing Daniel’s brand Enchante’s merchandise.

Daniel Ricciardo believes in supporting Josh Allen and the Bills through thick and thin

Last season, the Buffalo Bills had an up-and-down season before crashing out in the Playoffs’ divisional round. There were multiple factors to their adversity. Several injuries, difficult weather in Buffalo, and some tragedies in the community, including a scary situation with Damar Hamlin, all plagued their momentum.

While they did not cite these as excuses, eventually, it was a side that seemed downbeat and run out of gas after their loss against the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round. Daniel Ricciardo resonated and empathized with Josh Allen and the Bills’ situation.

Advertisement

At the Red Bull F1 season launch, the Honey Badger cited his thoughts. He said, “I feel like I can understand an athlete. Because no matter what the sport is, you go through the highs, the lows.” Ricciardo highlighted his “cautious” approach to lending “support” at the time of his team and best friend’s loss. But at the same time, he wished to be “respectful of their space.”

The former McLaren driver can perhaps relate to his past struggles and understand the mindset of dealing with bad form and losses. The past few years have certainly given Ricciardo several such experiences to understand an athlete’s agony after losing.

Thus, supporting Allen and the Bills through thick and thin is the 34-year-old’s mantra. Even a single supporting message of “Go Bills” can mean a lot to push the team to win further toward the Super Bowl. Naturally, if the Bills beat the Chiefs and further take wins to reach the Super Bowl clash, Ricciardo would be super happy.