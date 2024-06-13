Guenther Steiner Warns Carlos Sainz Against Mercedes Move With a Cold Reality Check on 2026 Regulations

The 2026 regulations are going to be very much dependent on the power units. Hence, the driver market is also being influenced by those parameters. As things stands, Carlos Sainz favors that second Mercedes seat because of the hype around the Silver Arrows’ 2026 HPP program.

That being said, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes that there is no guarantee that Mercedes would be able to ace the regulations better than the likes of Audi or Alpine. The Italian-American is still unsure about the specifics of each OEM’s 2026 engine program.

Speaking on the Red Flags Podcast, Steiner explained, “It’s a sheer guess because you don’t know the Mercedes engine is good. How do you know that one? Everybody can think a lot but [we] do not know.”

The hype around Mercedes‘ engine program for 2026 stems from their dominance during the turbo-hybrid era. But Steiner is apprehensive to take that as a promise of Mercedes acing their power unit in 2026. “It’s a thought, it’s not a fact,” added the Italian.

On the other hand, Audi might seem like a weak prospect for the #55 driver. However, the German automobile giants have been developing their own engines and will enter the sport as a works outfit.

Hence, they could possibly surprise the rest of the grid by producing a strong engine despite their lack of experience in the sport. If Audi is able to convince Sainz of their project, there is a chance that the Spaniard could join them.

Is Carlos Sainz finally heading to Audi?

Ever since Audi announced their entry into Formula 1, the #55 driver has been linked with the team. These rumors picked up further wind after Ferrari announced Sainz’s departure after the end of this season.

The German automobile goliaths have already signed Nico Hulkenberg. Now, they look to finish their driver line-up with the signing of the three-time Grand Prix winner. However, Sainz has been seemingly delaying his call by waiting on Mercedes’ decision.

BREAKING | Williams has emerged as a contender to sign Carlos Sainz. Full update: – Long-term offer from Audi, who is pushing for a quick decision – Red Bull likely to keep Sergio Perez – Mercedes edging towards Kimi Antonelli – Sainz is now in advanced talks with Williams pic.twitter.com/hiY2lg8NIl — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) May 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Red Bull were also linked with the #55 driver. But the Milton-Keynes based team have now shut the doors on the Spaniard after extending Sergio Perez’s contract by offering him a new 1+1 deal.