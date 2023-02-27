Guenther Steiner Wife: Everything to know about Gertraud Steiner and children

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is one of the most famous individuals in Formula 1. The 57-year-old’s popularity has increased significantly in the past few years due to his brilliant appearances in Drive to Survive.

Many fans consider Steiner to be one of the most hilarious people in the F1 paddock due to his unfiltered remarks. While Drive to Survive helped increase the Italian-American’s popularity significantly, it also provided a glimpse of his familial life.

Season 5 featured a few clips of the Steiner family, who often choose to remain private. In one of the episodes, Guenther’s wife provided an intriguing perspective about her husband, who is often seen as a jovial person in the paddock.

Who is Gertraud Steiner?

Gertraud Steiner is the wife of Guenther Steiner. According to mediareferee.com, Gertraud is a fashion designer and has an estimated net worth between $1 and $3 million.

Since Gertraud prefers to keep her life private, not much is known about her. However, fans did get a small insight about Gertraud as a result of Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

During episode 4 of season 5, Like Father, Like Son, Guenther and his wife can be send spending time at their home in North Carolina.

The 57-year-old can be seen enjoying time with his family without taking any of the stress that comes with being Haas’ team principal.

During this episode, Gertraud gave an interesting and amusing perspective on how her husband deals with the stress of his job.

“Guenther takes it very personally. The stress has risen. It’s like carrying a backpack that is getting heavier. It’s getting heavy, like a donkey,” she explained.

Also Read: Guenther Steiner Confuses Spectators With F-Bomb on Drive to Survive

Does Guenther Steiner have any children?

Guenther Steiner and his wife Gertraud are blessed with a daughter, Greta. Similarly to her mother, not much is known about Greta either.

However, Greta too made a small appearance on Drive to Survive. The opening scene of episode 4 featured Guenther taking his daughter on a thrilling jet ski ride.

Other than the appearances on the docuseries, Greta has also made a few appearances on Guenther’s Instagram account. As seen in the video below, Greta gave an important piece of advice to the fans during the COVID pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Günther Steiner (@guenthersteinerofficial)

With the F1 2023 season set to kickstart this weekend in Bahrain, fans will hope that Guenther can provide them with more entertainment.

Also Read: How Haas F1 Team Saved $250,000 With ‘Mini Pit-Wall’?