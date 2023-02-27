“I Would Have F*** The Whole Paddock for 2 Points” – Guenther Steiner Confuses Spectators With F-Bomb on Drive to Survive

Guenther Steiner, team principal of Haas F1 Team, smiles as the team announces MoneyGram as their title sponsorship for the 2023 season and beyond during a press conference at Circuit of the Americas on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Formula One Mlc 00005

Drive to Survive has indeed made Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner a celebrity in the F1 paddock. Steiner has become a fan favourite for his tantrums and his flamboyant usage of swearing in any given sentence.

If you are a Steiner fan, then Season 5 of Drive to survive has enough content featuring the chaotic team boss. From Haas’s shocking P5 in Bahrain GP to Mick Schumacher’s contract situation, Kevin’s pole in Brazil and Steiner’s ventures with Mattia Binotto, you would find enough of the South Tyrolean this year too.

Steiner’s straightforward talking manner means you should be prepared to hear a few swears. But his thick South Tyrol accent confused a journalist who felt the Haas boss had just cussed on live TV.

Did Guenther Steiner say “hugged” or “F**ked”?

Guenther Steiner was delighted by Haas’ 2022 start. Kevin Magnussen, who returned following Nikita Mazepin’s termination scored a fantastic P5 in the season opener in Bahrain.

He secured a P9, which means the American-owned team scored 12 points in the first two races of the season. Just to point out, Haas secured 0 points in 2021 and just 3 in 2020.

Talking to F1 reported Chris Medland, Steiner shared his thoughts on how far the team had come. And the Italian’s optimism slipped out a classic Steiner response.

He replied, “Last year, for two points, I would have f***ed the whole paddock!” Hearing the reply, Medland immediately apologised to the viewers for the use of foul language.

Meanwhile, Guenther was still confused as to why his answer was bleeped out. “What language did I use?” asked Guenther to the reporters.

According to him, there was no swearing and sought clarification from the journalist. Turns out that Steiner said he would have, “Hugged them.” True legend!

Steiner and Binotto’s bromance wins hearts

Season 5 of F1’s Drive To Survive begins with Guenther Steiner and Ex-Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto touring around Italy’s Dolomites on a vintage FIAT 500. And the internet has gone crazy with the Bromance between the two team principles.

Twitter has been brimming with requests for a Steiner and Binotto spin-off. The friendship between the two seemed unlikely considering F1’s competitive environment and the warmth that their chemistry adds to the series.

Steiner stated, “I know Mattia for a while and we became friends over the years.” Steiner makes some whacky comments about the former Ferrari bosses driving while talking about the team’s collaboration with the Maranello-based outfit.

While Steiner and Binotto enjoyed a laugh on their business trip, the pair were separated after the season. Shortly after the season ended, Binotto was sacked and replaced by Fred Vasseur. But we hope Steiner regularly pays a visit to his old pal.

