Kelly Piquet Shares The Stage With Lionel Messi’s Wife at Louis Vuitton Fashion Week

In the first few races of the 2023 season, Kelly Piquet was not seen cheering for Max Verstappen in the paddock. The Germany-born Brazilian model missed out on steering for her boyfriend in the first few races.

She shared some warm messages for her boyfriend, who won 2 of the first 3 races of the season. At the time of writing, Verstappen comfortably leads the championship by 15 points and looks most likely to secure a hat-trick of championships this season.

Piquet was in Europe modeling and was seen at some prestigious fashion shows. Here, the F1 champion’s partner got to bump fists with the partner of another sporting GOAT.

Kelly Piquet spotted with Antonella Rocuzzo, wife of footballer Lionel Messi

Kelly Piquet attended the Louis Vuitton Fashion Week in Paris. Some of the top names in the modeling and fashion industries attended the show, which was hosted by the renowned French luxury fashion house.

Here, Piquet was snapped seated next to 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s wife was seated next to Piquet during the ramp walk at the prestigious event.

Que alguien me explique esto pic.twitter.com/GFDA4DTlfa — SANGRE CHEQUISTA (@RBChequista) March 6, 2023

It seems two of the most famous WAGs in the sporting world shared a warm bond that day. Paparazzi frequently observed the pair interacting with one another.

Piquet even shared a selfie taken by Roccuzzo on her Instagram story. She tagged the Argentine with a caption reading, “Sat next to the sweetest.” Messi’s wife reposted the story with a few hearts and emojis.

Max Verstappen took Piquet’s daughter karting

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet took a small break after the 2x champion victory in the 2023 season opener. The couple and Piquet’s daughter Penny enjoyed a day out in Bahrain.

The trio went yachting and for an adventure in the Arabian Desert. Later, Penny got her first karting experience with the Red Bull driver as they hit the tarmac in Sakhir.

While the young girl enjoyed the thrill of racing for the first time, she surely got some tips from her world-champion co-driver. Verstappen, who is renowned for his daring driving on the track, also won the fans over with his affectionate side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KELLY PIQUET (@kellypiquet)

Piquet shared the moments in a post on her Instagram. Her caption read, “From the most special dinner in the desert to a fun boat day, to P finally learning how to swim on her own, P’s first time in a go-kart, water parks, movies, arcades, and to ending the trip with a fantastic start to the race year.”

Piquet had a daughter from her previous relationship with Daniil Kvyat. Yet, young Verstappen has formed a great bond with the kid.