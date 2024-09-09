mobile app bar

Fred Vasseur Reveals Why Adrian Newey’s Ferrari Talks Stalled: “His Ideas Differed Mine”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Fred Vasseur Reveals Why Adrian Newey's Ferrari Talks Stalled: "His Ideas Differed Mine"

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei and IMAGO / Jan Huebner |
L: Frederic Vasseur R: Adrian Newey

Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull, earlier this season, had sparked intense rumors about the Briton looking to join Ferrari. However, in recent weeks, those talks have rapidly died down with the 65-year-old now strongly linked to a move to Aston Martin instead.

Ferrari team principal, Fred Vasseur has now opened up about negotiations he held with the former McLaren and Williams man. The Frenchman confirmed that while there were serious talks about Newey’s arrival, they quickly fizzled out.

Vasseur was quoted by L’Equipe as attributing a difference of opinion for the deal not coming through. He explained, “The ideas he had were different from mys about his role. There have been conversations. And maybe we’ll agree on it one day. But: an individual cannot determine the outcome of an entire team.” 

With Ferrari now firmly out of the picture, it is being suggested that Newey has already penned a deal with Aston Martin. The Silverstone-based team is expected to make an announcement as soon as Tuesday per BBC Sport.

Newey and Ferrari were being touted as a super-team in the buildup to his exit from Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton’s arrival to the Maranello-based outfit only proved to make the dynamic more appealing to fans.

Vasseur’s comments also confirmed the paddock rumblings about Newey’s demands. The Briton wanted complete control over the design department of the team — including its hiring policies. This was something that Vasseur was hesitant to concede.

Newey brings championship promise to Aston Martin amid Ferrari snub

Lawrence Stroll has made his intentions very clear about Aston Martin’s F1 project. The Canadian business mogul heavily invested in the team’s championship prospects — something that has even preceded his interest in Newey.

The team has already signed Mercedes’ power unit chief, Andy Cowell to join them next year. Now, Newey has reportedly signed a five-year deal with the team worth around $200 million. Newey’s arrival is seen in the paddock as the last piece in the Silverstone-based team’s plans.

With a state-of-the-art wind tunnel in effect, expertise in the chassis department and Honda’s arrival in 2026, Aston Martin look prepared to make a permanent step up the grid.

Moreover, even if the fans have missed on a potential Hamilton-Newey linkup, they still can savor Fernando Alonso partnering with someone who has enjoyed championship success in the last three stints he’s had in F1.

Anirban Aly Mandal

