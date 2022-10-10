Haas F1 team launches latest $35 merch line for all Guenther Steiner fans

Haas F1 team recently launched a new Guenther Steiner merch line for fans in collaboration with its team kit supplier Tricorp Workwear.

Haas F1 team always has its way of attracting fans. but if there is one person in who can create a buzz the same as its drivers, then that person is team principal Guenther Steiner.

Therefore, to capitulate on this fanbase, the Haas F1 team released their Guenther Steiner’s merch line just one month ago which comes with his famous quotes, such as ‘we look like a bunch of legends‘ and ‘he does fok smash my door‘.

A Funny but high-quality Guenther Steiner merch line

The Steiner merch line is in collaboration with its team kit supplier Tricorp Workwear. Moreover, the merch company is an official partner of the Haas F1 team.

The merch is currently available in two famous quotes “we look like a bunch of legends” and “he does fok smash my door”. Besides, both quoted t-shirts are available in white and black colour.

The T-shirt is made of 95% cotton and 5% elastane with flexible sizes for all types of physiques. It comes at a price of $34.50 all at the same price.

A website-breaking merchandise

When Haas announced this special merchandise through its Twitter post, fans went wild. It became so popular that it broke the Haas F1 team’s website.

After so many requests by the F1 community and Steiner fans, Haas F1 finally listened to the request. They presented these cool t-shirts. Now F1 fans can show their support to the Haas boss and team.

While it did break the website, everything now on the website is up and running. F1 fans can now easily access it and buy these cool Steiner t-shirts along with other merchandise.

Fans see Haas F1 boss as someone to whom they can relate. Guenther’s quirky behavior on and off track is loved by the fans. His quotes are widely used in memes by the f1 community and shared across all social media and subreddits.

