Haas suspends $1 Million worth contract extension talks with Mick Schumacher

Haas has stopped contract extension talks with Mick Schumacher as team boss Gunther Steiner feels no worry about retaining the driver.

Mick Schumacher’s future in F1 went from being certain to in question within a pan of a week. Earlier he was rumoured to replace his mentor and friend Sebastian Vettel in 2023.

Vettel, who drives for Aston Martin, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season. When asked about whom he wished to be replaced with, Vettel suggested Mick’s name to Aston Martin.

Mick was also considering terminating his contract with the Ferrari Driver Academy to make the move to Aston. But the British team made a quick more for Fernando Alonso as a replacement for the 4-time World Champion.

Mick Schumacher about Sebastian Vettel pic.twitter.com/v3GSr3ZKEH — F1 To Rule Them All (@F1RulesMedia) July 28, 2022

And with that, the chance to drive for Aston Martin died out for Mick. And now, Haas is delaying his the extension of his current contract which ends in 2022.

Haas shares a close relationship with Ferrari. The team signed Mick in 2021 after he won the 2020 F2 Championship. Mick was also the test driver for Ferrari and a member of their driver academy.

But in an uncertain driver market, Haas knows they have the upper hand. And they are using this as an advantage to signing Mick on a long-term deal that will benefit the team.

And if Mick chooses to leave, Haas can sign a young driver for less than what will be offered to Mick. Moreover, Mick’s future will be left in question due to the lack of opportunities in F1.

Mick Schumacher’s F1 future in jeopardy

Mick Schumacher is the brightest talent in the current F1 grid. He is the son of the 7-time World Champion and legend of the sport, Michael Schumacher.

Right now Haas along with Alpine, McLaren, Williams, and AlphaTauri are the only team with one seat speculated to be available. Haas has Kevin Magnussen tied up with them on a multi-year contract.

But Haas has delayed talks with Mick. They seem to have sniffed out the possibility of signing the young German on their terms.

Haas has called off contract talks with Schumacher according to German broadcasters RTL, speculating that the moves in the ‘silly season’ have diminished Schumacher’s alternatives “Haas can now rely on the time factor knowing the team is the only way for him to secure his place” pic.twitter.com/rI9kM0UCVh — Dan – EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) August 5, 2022

German news RTL announced, “Team boss Gunther Steiner is therefore no longer in a hurry to negotiate an extended agreement with the driver.” It further adds, “It means Haas can now rely on the time factor, knowing full well that the team is currently the only way for the German to secure his place in Formula 1.”

Haas will be resuming talks with Mick ahead of the Italian GP in Monza. The race will be held between 9-11th September. Mick has caught the eyes of many teams in the past.

And there is a possibility that he could be swooped up by Red Bull or Mercedes’s driver academies. Especially with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko appreciating him after his recent performances.

