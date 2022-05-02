“It’s new for him to use the car for an overtaking”– Mick Schumacher is yet to learn racing in F1 claims Haas boss

In his sophomore year in F1, Mick Schumacher is yet to get points to his name despite having a comparatively competitive car.

In the second year, the Haas driver Mick Schumacher has better prospects to land a decent place on the table. But the 23-year-old race driver is yet to score his first F1 points.

Many F1 fans have criticised Schumacher for not fulfilling the car’s potential and claim that he doesn’t have excuses for this year. Last year, the car was hardly at the level to compete in the grid, but the story is different this year, as Kevin Magnussen is getting good positions.

However, Haas boss Guenther Steiner comes in defence of his driver. He claims that the German race driver is not used to overtaking in F1 and has to learn the craft.

“Mick has to learn to race at the front,” Steiner told Die Welt newspaper. “It’s closer in the midfield. I told him that the higher you climb in F1, the thinner the air gets.”

“It’s new for him to use the car for an overtaking manoeuvre,” he said. “Last season we only drove behind the others so he was rarely able to do that. But he wants to get better and is investing a lot of time in that.”

Mick Schumacher should prioritise beating Kevin Magnussen instead of Ferrari

Former F1 driver Gerhard Berger has a suggestion for Schumacher, where he feels that the Haas driver should focus on beating Magnussen instead of fancying a Ferrari move.

Schumacher is a product of the Ferrari drivers’ academy. Hence, he is a prospect at which the Prancing horses keep a tab for the future. Even financially, this move would be beneficial to Ferrari, as their relations with the Schumacher family need no revelation.

But this shouldn’t distract the German race driver from the present, claims Berger. In the current standings, Magnussen has totally outclassed his younger teammate.

“It would be very, very dangerous if he already started thinking about how he can get behind the wheel of a Ferrari now,” he told Sky Deutschland. “First, he has to succeed at Haas, which means beating his teammate,” Berger added.

