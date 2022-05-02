F1

“It’s new for him to use the car for an overtaking”– Mick Schumacher is yet to learn racing in F1 claims Haas boss

"It’s new for him to use the car for an overtaking"– Mick Schumacher is yet to learn racing in F1 claims Haas boss
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"The most efficient thing for them would be to drive in F1"- Porsche set to take over 50 percent of Red Bull Racing's shares
Next Article
Wankhede Stadium last 5 IPL matches results: Wankhede Stadium previous IPL matches 2022 winners
F1 Latest News
"I haven't spoken with Christian Horner for a while, so I don't know"- Sebastian Vettel responds to rumors linking him to a Red Bull seat for 2022
“I haven’t spoken with Christian Horner for a while, so I don’t know”- Sebastian Vettel responds to rumors linking him to a Red Bull seat for 2022

Sebastian Vettel was a part of Red Bull’s most successful era between 2010 and 2013…