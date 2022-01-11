“The next star in the Leclerc family?”: Ferrari starlet Charles Leclerc’s brother gives important update on his journey towards F1 in 2022

Charles Leclerc’s younger brother Arthur Leclerc will drive for Prema Powerteam in the 2022 Formula 3 Championship.

Arthur Leclerc made his F3 debut with the Italian team in 2021 and ended the season with two race wins. He will now look to build on a decent first season and take a step up as he continues his journey towards F1.

This will be the younger Leclerc’s third season in a row with Prema, having raced in the F4 regional Championship with them in 2020. The Monegasque will look to follow in his brother’s footsteps, who himself was heavily involved with the team in his junior career.

Charles Leclerc won the F2 Championship with Prema in his first season in the division. He signed for Sauber in F1 the following year and impressed everyone with his performances behind the wheel.

In particular, he caught the eye of Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, who chose him as the replacement for outgoing driver Kimi Raikkonen from 2019 onwards.

The 24-year old is currently in the middle of a multi-year deal with the Maranello based team, and his driving has led to many tipping him as a future World Champion.

2022 will be an exciting year for the Leclercs

Many people expect Ferrari to make significant strides ahead of the regulation changes in 2022. This provides Charles Leclerc with a substantial opportunity to fulfil his destiny and challenge for the F1 title.

On the other hand, Arthur Leclerc continues his push towards F1 with a team that has provided some stellar racing talents in the past. Overall, it looks like 2022 will be exciting for both Charles and his brother Arthur.

Prema announced the 21-year old Leclerc’s renewal via a Twitter post earlier this week.

“I am extremely happy to continue the work we started with PREMA Racing in the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship,” said Leclerc. “I think we did a good job last year.”

“And 2022 will be a good opportunity to put together everything we have learned so far. I cannot wait for the season to start.”

