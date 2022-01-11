F1

“The next star in the Leclerc family?”: Ferrari starlet Charles Leclerc’s brother gives important update on his journey towards F1 in 2022

"The next star in the Leclerc family?": Ferrari starlet Charles Leclerc's brother gives important update on his journey towards F1 in 2022
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“Kevin Durant is the most gifted scorer in terms of being able to get a shot off”: Stephen Curry explains why he admires the Nets MVP’s game while talking about their offensive abilities
Next Article
Valorant Neon Ability Guide: High Gear, Slide and OverDrive. How to make the most out of it?
F1 Latest News
"It’s better that this happened to me now"– Mick Schumacher disagrees with Guenther Steiner's "money-wasting" mistakes comment on Haas superstar
“It’s better that this happened to me now”– Mick Schumacher disagrees with Guenther Steiner’s “money-wasting” mistakes comment on Haas superstar

Mick Schumacher disagrees with Guenther Steiner’s “money-wasting mistakes” after the German appeared to cost the…