Helmut Marko Jokes Ferrari Has ‘Failed to Resurface’ After Diving Into the Harbor at the Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc broke a curse in Monaco by winning the elusive home race. However, that win gave birth to another curse which has made the team a laughing stock in the paddock. That is the curse of the missing podium finishes, as they have bagged just one since then. Among those mocking Ferrari is Red Bull’s Helmut Marko.

The upgrades brought before the Monaco GP saw Ferrari become a force to reckon with on slower circuits. They made changes to the car since then to get to the top on faster circuits but the upgrades have failed to make an impact. What has further magnified their struggles is Mercedes’ steady progress, which has seen them bag two consecutive wins.

Assessing the progress of the two rivals, as quoted by Formula Passion, Marko said, “Mercedes have shown something more solid than a simple flash in the last two races, and Ferrari are also coming back – although after Monaco there is a joke that since they dived into the harbor after the victory, they have not resurfaced.”

The Hungaroring circuit, however, is a track with plenty of slow corners and that suits Ferrari. They took good advantage of the conditions in the first practice sessions to finish on top with Carlos Sainz. Leclerc, meanwhile, finished P3 behind Max Verstappen. The Ferrari duo failed to carry the momentum in the second practice session as McLaren topped the standings courtesy of Lando Norris.

Mercedes driver sounds alarm bells for Ferrari

Verstappen may have failed to top the timings chart in the two practice sessions so far but he has consistently finished in P2. The Dutchman looks to be in total control of the car and the confidence reflects in his drive. Despite Norris topping the FP2 timings, Anthony Davidson has dubbed Red Bull as the best car among the lot for the race trim.

The Mercedes simulator driver, speaking with Sky Sports F1, said, “The Red Bull looks good on a race run.” He added, “I think we are looking at the best race car. It might not have the speed for qualifying, but it’s the nicest car to drive.”

This may not be the assessment that the rivals are looking for but it would certainly make them fancy their chances in qualifying. McLaren and Ferrari have put on display how strong they look in one-lap speed. While Mercedes haven’t been able to replicate that pace, they have momentum on their hands. There is time to make some crucial tweaks and find the optimum balance for the circuit.