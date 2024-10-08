Helmut Marko Suggests Red Bull Founder Dietrich Mateschitz’s Death Played a Role in Adrian Newey’s Departure

Earlier this year, Adrian Newey and Red Bull parted ways after almost two decades of working together. Speculations of Newey not being content with Red Bull circled the paddock, as he joined Aston Martin— a project he believed in. Red Bull’s chief advisor Helmut Marko recently came out to suggest that the death of Dietrich Mateschitz played a role in Newey’s departure.

Mateschitz–long-time boss at Red Bull—passed away in October 2022 aged 78. The Red Bull family grieved the loss, also leaving the future of its F1 team uncertain, as it was Mateschitz’s passion for the sport that led to the energy drinks brand entering the sport in 2005.

Oliver Mintzlaff, who stepped in as a replacement, lacked the same passion, and Marko did not get along well with him. Additionally, Newey was affected by Mateschitz’s death and struggled to connect with the new leadership.

According to Motorsport, Marko said, “He [Mateschitz] was in fact, the only leader. The company and everything else has to be set up differently because you can’t find another individual like that and he can’t be replaced by just one person.

“That can also be part of the change… I think that was the main reason for Newey’s decision to look for a new challenge,” he added.

Marko also mentioned Christian Horner as another factor. Newey was reportedly unhappy with Pierre Wache’s design for the RB20, but the Red Bull Team Principal went ahead and approved it regardless.

Additionally, the investigation into Horner’s alleged inappropriate behavior, and its aftermath, which led to a power struggle within the team, further unsettled Newey. “Let’s put it this way: the Horner situation didn’t help,” Marko stated.

Red Bull’s difficult season

Newey isn’t the only member of the Red Bull team to depart this year. Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley also announced his move to Audi, along with several other engineers and mechanics. Zak Brown has even suggested there’s been a noticeable increase in Red Bull CVs in his inbox, a claim that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff agreed with.

Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior towards an employee, but after an internal investigation, the Red Bull CEO was cleared of any charges. Since then, there appears to be unrest within the team, with multiple reports suggesting discontent among several staff members and even their star driver Max Verstappen.

Performance-wise, Red Bull has experienced a dip. The Milton Keynes-based team, which began the season strongly, now finds itself 41 points behind leaders McLaren with six races remaining. These signs suggest a turbulent atmosphere behind the scenes at Red Bull.