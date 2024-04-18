“He’s Got More Problems”: Lewis Hamilton Puts Down George Russell to Settle Raging Debate in F1

There has been a classic debate in F1 forums recently about veteran drivers vs young drivers. Many experts have argued how young talents like Liam Lawson, Theo Pourchaire, Felipe Drugovich, and Frederik Vesti are not getting full-time seats in F1 due to many experienced aged drivers holding up the slots. Although when there are veteran champion drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso on the grid, the debate can get a bit lopsided. Hamilton argued on the same notion that young drivers like his teammate, George Russell, have more health and fitness issues than himself.

As seen in a video on Twitter (now X), Hamilton said, “Nearing 40 years old, I feel young still. I think he’s [George] got more problems physically than I do today.” On this, Russell quipped, “Do I?”. The seven-time champion asserted his claim by saying, “I know you’re spending more time with your physio than I am”.

Hamilton is quite cautious when it comes to his diet and fitness regime. The Briton knows he cannot afford to slack off in his training which may affect his on-track performance. It explains how the 39-year-old is still going strong in his 17th year in F1.

The soon-to-be Ferrari driver is still coveting his record eighth world championship. So, as he enters his 40s while driving for Ferrari, the need for him to be fit and healthy will be even higher.

The secret behind Lewis Hamilton’s fitness

Lewis Hamilton switched to a vegan diet back in 2017. This change of diet was a game-changer for him. He experienced several benefits and his general health got better. Hamilton revealed how he started feeling fresher after waking up, his skin cleared up, and the number of allergies he had have reduced.

Since then, Hamilton has been an active promoter of veganism. He even made his dog, Roscoe, switch to a vegan diet. Moreover, the Mercedes driver has started his vegan burger chain called Neat Burger. This venture also involves investment from Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

That is not it, as Hamilton has also featured in a documentary on the benefits of veganism called, ‘The Game Changers’. This documentary is available on Netflix and features many celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Novak Djokovic, Jackie Chan, James Cameron, and Chris Paul.

The impact of Hamilton’s vegan diet is so evident that even his former rival, Fernando Alonso, expressed his wish to adopt it. Alonso, now 42, is as fit as his former McLaren teammate and aims to stay in the sport for as long as he can. So, the Spaniard feels that switching to a plant-based diet may help his cause.