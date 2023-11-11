“He’s Not a Diva”: Christian Horner Explains Why “Leader” Max Verstappen is the Most Respected Individual in Red Bull

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has recently explained why he believes Max Verstappen is a “true leader“. The Briton explained how the entire team respects the 26-year-old greatly for not being “a diva” and staying true to himself despite all his successes.

In a recent interview with formule1.nl, Horner was asked to give his take on whether he sees Verstappen as a leader in Red Bull. In reply, the 49-year-old said, “Absolutely. Everyone looks at him. He is the leader in the garage, in the team. Because of the way he drives, because of the results he achieves“.

Horner then added, “He (Verstappen) doesn’t give a speech every five minutes or anything. But when he says something, people listen. Max is just one of the guys, everyone appreciates that he’s not a diva“.

In several instances in the past, there have been sportspeople who have reacted differently when they have achieved the highest of successes. However, the same does not seem to be the case with Verstappen. The 26-year-old has always stayed true to himself and has not changed despite all the success he has achieved.

Another reason why Horner believes Verstappen fits well in Red Bull is because of the bonding between the British and the Dutch. The Red Bull team principal explained how the British and the Dutch “share a good sense of humor,” which helps keep the spirits high in the side.

Christian Horner also believes Max Verstappen is very easy to work with

In the same interview, Christian Horner explained how it is a pleasure of most to work with Max Verstappen. The Briton stated that the 26-year-old is one of the most “professional” individuals in the team and that the Dutchman never has any time for “b*******“.

Horner then explained how he hopes that Verstappen can also inspire Red Bull to more success in the coming seasons. The Briton stated that even though 2023 has been an outstanding season so far, he is determined to help his side carry on their momentum for as long as possible.

The Milton Keynes outfit have already begun working on their 2024 car, and aero God Adrian Newey has already suggested that it is unlikely any of their rivals will be able to compete with the RB20.

Hence, even though rivals such as McLaren have showcased tremendous improvement over the course of the 2023 season, they will still have to improve their car significantly to have any chance of challenging Red Bull in 2024.