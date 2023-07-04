Valtteri Bottas Flexes $2,720,000 Worth Beast Reserved for Mercedes Legends

Valtteri Bottas was an integral part of Mercedes’ turbo-hybrid era success between 2017-2021. After Nico Rosberg left in 2016, Bottas arrived at Silver Arrows and helped the team win five constructors’ championships. And now, he has been rewarded for the same.

The Mercedes AMG ONE is a limited production plug-in hybrid sports car and very few can get their hands on one of them. With the sheer exclusivity that the car provides, only eight people own this particular car. Plus. most of these owners are Mercedes legends.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the owners, having bought two cars, one for himself and the other for his father Anthony Hamilton. Apart from Hamilton, David Coulthard and 2016 champion Nico Rosberg are also proud owners of the AMG ONE.

Real Estate figure Manny Khoshbin, former tennis player Ion Țiriac and actor Mark Wahlberg are some non-F1 entities who own the Mercedes supercar. And now, Valtteri Bottas got revealed as the latest owner of the AMG ONE, with his piece getting delivered to him earlier this week.

Fans loved the car as much as Valtteri Bottas did

Bottas left Mercedes for Alfa Romeo in 2022, but it seems as though his former employers remember his valuable contribution. After getting the $2,720,000 car delivered, the Finn uploaded a few photos of it on social media with the caption: “Worth the wait”. As soon as the photos surfaced on the internet, fans went into a frenzy.

Some of the most eye-catching reactions put up by fans on Twitter are listed below.

@volkslol on the color of the AMG ONE

@Lucky_leftie on the specs on the AMG ONE.

@smouty2099 loved the AMG ONE for real.

@DinisFerreira44 remembers Bottas from Mercedes.

@TashB2205 on the magnificent AMG ONE.

Why is the Mercedes AMG ONE very special?

Apart from its exclusivity, the Mercedes AMG ONE is a rare car with MGU-H and MGU-K motors incorporated in the car, similar to present-day F1 cars. Plus, it boasts 7-speed single-clutch automated manual transmission and has a power output of 422 KW, which brings out 574 PS and 564 hp.

Furthermore, the car received so much popularity that its demand reached new heights. With the target of making 275 units only, reports say Mercedes received a request over four times the amount.

The German company delivered their first car in January 2023. However, they cleared the air by saying that production will only be limited to 275 units. Unfortunately for fans who wanted to get their hands on the car, the bookings for all 275 cars are completed.