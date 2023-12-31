Max Verstappen’s $40 Million Sponsor Suspected to Go Bankrupt as Netflix Tops the Dutch Charts

The success that streaming platforms like Netflix have achieved in the digital age has pushed certain other broadcasters and streamers to the brink of fiscal extinction. One such company is Viaplay. It has been reported that the Dutch streaming service is on the verge of bankruptcy. This comes hot on the heels of three-time world champion, Max Verstappen signing an endorsement deal with the $40,000,000 worth outfit in early 2022.

According to reports (as quoted by F1Maximaal.nl) coming out of Financieel Dagblad, a press release put out in December by Viaplay cryptically revealed that the streaming platform was either already bankrupt or on the verge of declaring bankruptcy.

Back in 2022, Viaplay and Verstappen penned an exclusive deal that saw the streaming service make available 100s of hours of documentary content about the Dutchman’s life on track and off of it to all the subscribers of the service. Anders Jensen, Nent president (holding company of Viaplay) and chief executive even remarked, “Max Verstappen and Viaplay are a perfect fit.”

Through their alliance, fans were able to get an inside line on the 26-year-old Red Bull star’s day-to-day dealings while on course to breaking records in Formula 1. What’s more, the documentaries also featured cameos and appearances from the Dutchman’s friends and family.

Despite the financial debacle they reportedly find themselves in and the costs of getting a sponsorship placed on a driver’s helmet, Verstappen still proudly sports the Viaplay logo on his crash helmet strengthening their alliance.

Max Verstappen and his extensive endorsement deals

Max Verstappen is truly a superstar in the F1 paddock and the wider racing community. Naturally, his stock has risen considerably since his ascent to the very top of the sport. In 2023 alone, the Dutchman boasts a solid $4,000,000 in earnings in endorsements with the likes of CarNext.com, G-Star Raw, Tag Heuer, and Jumbo Supermarkets associated with him.

Another big association he has with his own country’s top corporations is the one he has with Ziggo. The Dutch telecommunications and broadcasting giants have been associated with Verstappen since the 2018 F1 season.

Verstappen’s endorsement deal with Jumbo Supermarkets also caught headlines when the Dutch chain’s CEO was accused of money laundering and VAT fraud. The latter stepped down promptly and the company pulled out of its sponsorship deals. However, they made an exception for Verstappen.

Another feather in the Dutchman’s cap is his association with Tag Heuer. According to IFLWatches, the iconic watchmaker and Verstappen joined hands to release two bespoke watches, one of them being a TAG Heuer Monaco special edition ‘Max Verstappen’ in DLC titanium CBL2180-FC497-MV. The Watch is said to be forged in Grade 2 titanium and coated in DLC.