Holidays With the Obamas Just One More Reason To Be Jealous Of Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, one of the most influential athletes of all time, is never short of celebrity friends. However, arguably the biggest name he is close to was recently revealed by Mission 44‘s CEO Jason Arthur. Per him, the seven-time world champion is in touch with former American President Barack Obama and went on a vacation with his family.

Arthur was part of a recent episode of the Track Limits podcast, where the hosts asked him what he would do if he woke up as Lewis Hamilton one day. He said,

“He relatively recently went on holiday with the Obamas. So I might just give President Obama a call.”

Hamilton’s journey in F1 can have parallels drawn to Barack Obama’s in the American political landscape. Both, pioneers for their communities, created history becoming the first black figures in their respective fields.

After being elected as President of the USA in 2008, Obama became the first African-American leader of the country. Similarly, Hamilton (who made his F1 debut in 2007), remains the only black driver to have ever reached the pinnacle of motorsport.

Being a very popular figure in the US, Hamilton also caught Obama’s eye. The two have developed a friendship, and the ex-President’s wife Michelle Obama was also present in Miami last year to cheer the Mercedes driver on.

Lewis Hamilton and Obama’s friendship

In March 2023, as reported by The Daily Mail, Hamilton went out for dinner with Barack and Michelle Obama at a restaurant in Melbourne. The news sent shockwaves through the paddock because no F1 driver in history had star power as big as the 39-year-old.

Hamilton’s close ties with the Obamas were also on display at the 2023 Miami GP, when the former First Lady of the United States hugged him ahead of Free Practice 3.

Hamilton has several high-profile friends in the US and all over the world. There are 24 races on the calendar, and at almost every track the Briton visits, there is someone there to support him.

Obama aside, there was another former President who graced the F1 world recently. Donald Trump was present at the Miami GP paddock and visited the McLaren garage. Trump also made headlines when he greeted first-time race winner Lando Norris following his victory.