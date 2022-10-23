“Hopefully next year we’ll win”: Charles Leclerc aspires to beat his chief rival for ultimate prize in 2023

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco is interviewed after he takes the second place during qualifying for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After finishing P3 in the United States Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc declared his candidacy for the following year’s championship.

Apart from the first few races this season, the entire championship was in the name of Max Verstappen. With 13 wins this season so far, the Dutchman has confirmed his second successive title win.

Charles Leclerc, who was the most sizeable challenge to Verstappen for the title, couldn’t sustain his challenge against the Red Bull star. Verstappen sealed the 2022 championship in his name with over four races remaining.

Leclerc initially gave an incredible challenge. But Ferrari’s reliability concerns and some questionable strategies didn’t work against the 33 Grand Prix winner.

Charles Leclerc ready to launch championship challenge 2.0

With this season’s title challenge officially wrapped up, the top three teams must focus on the 2023 season. And so is Leclerc, who, after the Us Grand Prix race, claimed that he hopes to win the title next year.

“We’ll keep working and hopefully next year we’ll win” 🤞 Charles Leclerc gives his thoughts following a thrilling United States Grand Prix 🔊🔛 pic.twitter.com/Tjpiwqboyj — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 23, 2022

Leclerc is vying against Sergio Perez for the runner-up spot in this year’s final standings. After his P2 podium, Leclerc is only two points ahead of the 33-year-old.

The next race in the season is in Mexico, where Perez would be determined to register his first win in front of his home crowd. If he succeeds, Leclerc’s problems in cementing the P2 spot in the standings’ will complicate.

Carlos Sainz snubbed a good race by George Russell

Carlos Sainz had a good start to the Grand Prix weekend, and his race seemed promising with the pole position on Saturday. However, at the first turn, he was tagged by Mercedes star George Russell, which led to the Spaniard spinning on the track.

Immediately after that, Sainz retired from the race, spoiling his prospects of bringing in a good amount of points on the table for himself. At that moment, it was known that Red Bull was also taking away their constructors’ titles this Sunday.

Though, Russell, after the race, realized his mistake and apologized to Sainz for his deeds. He also received a five-second penalty, but it hardly affected his P5 result from today.

