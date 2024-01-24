Hot Pink, $254K and Charles Leclerc Anime All Over- This Audi Luxury Car Is Grabbing Eyes All Over the Internet

Since joining Ferrari in 2019, Charles Leclerc has seen continuous growth in his fan base, owing mostly to his loyalty and passion towards the team. His fans reciprocate the feeling every chance they get. The latest form of appreciation for Leclerc comes in the form of a fan dressing up their hot pink Audi R8 worth up to $254k in a Charles Leclerc-inspired anime livery, as seen in photos uploaded in X by SosTomate.

Given the car is under custom livery, the exact model of the car is hard to figure out. Nonetheless, the latest version of the car costs anywhere between $162k and $254k. Meanwhile, the LMS GT3 version of the R8 sets its buyer back by at least $505k.

The Leclerc-themed R8 features a series of anime-inspired photos of the 26-year-old on both sides of the car. Additionally, his famous radio message, “I’m stupid! I’m stupid!” also features on either side of the massive wing on the back of the car.

Fans of Leclerc know no bounds to their fandom, which often even ends up discomforting Leclerc to a great extent. While certain fans shower the Ferrari driver with gestures like the aforementioned one, some bring distress to the life of the Monegasque by leaking his address in public or stealing his possessions, such as his watch.

Fans react to a Charles Leclerc-themed Audi R8

Understandably enough, photos of the custom R8 quickly went viral on X and had fans divided over the entire look of the car.

Some fell in love with the concept, drumming up imaginary scenarios around it.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t love at first sight for some others.

One fan claimed they might have to steal the car after seeing a hot pink Audi R8 with a Leclerc livery on it.

Another fan claimed it was their dream car.

With just weeks to go until the new season kicks off, Leclerc’s focus will surely be on Ferrari. Following yet another difficult season where they barely missed out on finishing P2 in the constructors’ championship, the continued support from the fans, in any form, would be a much-needed boost for the Monegasque driver, who heads into the final year of his current contract with Ferrari.