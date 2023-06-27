“How Can a Man Not Have a Driver’s License”: Lewis Hamilton Once Savagely Mocked a Famed Actor

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most vocal F1 drivers on the current grid as he is not shy of giving his opinion no matter what is the topic of discussion. The Briton has always ensured that he puts out his concerns forward and often fights for what he believes is right.

Advertisement

Hamilton once appeared on the Graham Norton show back in 2015 when he voiced his opinion on driving. And as the 38-year-old voiced his opinion, he took a savage dig at renown English actor Jack Whitehall.

Even though Hamilton has often been very respectful and humble when he has been among famous professionals of other industries, he has not been afraid to pull other’s legs either when he gets the opportunity to do so. And the same was quite common during his earlier days in F1.

Advertisement

“You on the bus…“: Hamilton once severely roasted his co-guest

The conversation began with host Graham Norton asking Lewis Hamilton if he enjoys driving outside of F1. In reply, the Briton said that he rarely drives on the road. On hearing Hamilton’s reply, Whitehall attempted to take a dig at the 38-year-old by asking him, “Do you park?”

However, this attempt failed massively as Hamilton had a savage reply. When told the same, the Mercedes driver replied, “We know that you can’t drive“. When Whitehall replied that he is 26 and that he still did not have a driver’s license, Hamilton was left in shock.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct65N5_rakp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The 38-year-old then immediately decided to take an even more massive dig at Whitehall by adding, “How does a man not have a driver’s license? At some stage, when you are 16, 17, you are excited to get your driver’s license because you want your independence“.

Since Whitehall still does not have his driver’s license, Hamilton asked him, “You on the bus? What do you do?” The whole interaction between the duo send fans sitting in the crowd bursting into laughter.

Advertisement

F1 fans want the old Lewis Hamilton back

On seeing the old video of Lewis Hamilton, several F1 fans stated that they want the old personality of the Briton back. Fans such as Ishmeet stated that they “want this unfiltered Lewis back“.

Meanwhile, some other fans such as Ashley provided their opinion about why Hamilton perhaps shies away from having playful conversations with others in recent times. They believe that the 38-year-old is now “media trained,” and hence, knows what to say and what not to say.

Another reason why Hamilton perhaps avoids getting into controversies is because he is a far bigger celebrity now than he was back in 2015. The Briton is now considered to be arguably one of the greatest drivers of all time if not the greatest after he won his seventh championship in 2020.

Since he would make headlines for anything that is controversial, he perhaps avoid stating such things. However, that is not to say that he completely avoids voicing out his opinion. In a recent row with the FIA, the Briton voiced out his frustrations after the motorsports body decided to ban jewellery.

Hamilton not only revealed his annoyance but also protested the incident in a savage manner by wearing three expensive watches to his press conference. Hence, Hamilton perhaps only prefers to voice out his opinion if he believes it would benefit more people than just him.