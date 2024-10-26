How Can Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Contribute to Ending Ferrari’s Title Drought

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can do something no Ferrari drivers have been able to do in the last 16 years — guide the Maranello-based squad to a Constructors’ Championship win. The gap to the top is not that far away, and glory is also in sight, but can they?

The numbers to keep in mind for the same are simple. Ferrari is just eight points behind reigning champions Red Bull in P2, and 48 behind current leaders McLaren, who are also looking to end their Constructors’ Title drought (they last won it in 1998).

This isn’t a huge deficit to overcome, but it has to be taken into account that there are just five Grand Prix races and two Sprint races remaining in 2024. And to go ahead of McLaren—the team Ferrari should be eyeing—the Italian outfit need to outscore the Woking-based outfit by around 10 points per race.

It is all up to Leclerc and Sainz now. The dynamic Ferrari duo, who have carried them through some difficult times as of late, can end their partnership on a winning note, which would make the departing Spaniard immortal among the Tifosi. What does he have to do? Finish high consistently, along with Leclerc.

Ferrari’s blistering form

In Austin last weekend, Ferrari was expected to have a front-row seat to watch a Red Bull vs McLaren fight for the win. But their strong pace came out of the syllabus — at least that is what the ones outside thought.

Ferrari was supposed to enter Austin with upgrades but ultimately decided to bank on the changes made to the car earlier. They paid off well in the race, with Leclerc winning the Grand Prix comfortably, followed by Sainz who finished in second.

It brought the spark back to Ferrari, who will now be riding that Austin wave into the last few rounds this season, in hopes of doing what many at the start of the 2024 season felt was unthinkable.

Can Ferrari do it?

On paper, sure, why not? Ferrari has two top drivers and are having a brilliant season with a car that has won four races. But other factors need to be taken into consideration.

In a recent video posted on F1’s YouTube channel, Technical Expert Sam Collins stated that the setup of the car, which worked well in Austin for Ferrari, may not do the same wonders in Mexico City because of the track’s high altitude.

Similarly, the subsequent four races of the season—Sao Paolo, Las Vegas, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia—all have different characteristics, which could or may not play in Ferrari’s favor.

Plus, whether Ferrari brings in upgrades or not won’t be the only decisive element. There will be other teams coming in with new development packages too, which could see them outperform the Prancing Horse.