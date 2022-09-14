How Charles Leclerc can stop 30 GP winner from becoming the 2022 World Champion at the Singapore Grand Prix

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will have to finish above seventh to stop Max Verstappen from becoming the 2022 World Champion

Ferrari started the 2022 season well with both of their drivers taking the 1-2 finish. However, Red Bull have been on their toes ever since.

At the Italian Grand Prix, Leclerc took the pole with the hope to fight back against Max Verstappen for the driver’s championship. Even then, things did not go as planned.

Verstappen who started seventh was already second by lap five. Moreover, he took the lead after the Monegasque driver’s medium tire strategy on lap 11 did not work out.

How the 2021 World Champion is far ahead of the Prancing Horse

Right after that, Max Verstappen led the race and even won the race. It was the Dutch driver’s fifth straight victory of the 2022 season. Due to this, he is on course to win the world championship.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton reveals the crucial moment on his rise to fifth at the Italian GP

It turned out to be Max Verstappen’s first victory at Monza where Leclerc could only finish second ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell.

The 2021 World Champion leads the championship with over 116 points and six races remaining. He can technically win the championship in the next race in Singapore.

Monza has not been easy for us in the past so very happy and proud to be on top of a historic podium like this 👏 5 wins in a row now, which is a fantastic performance by everyone @redbullracing, let’s keep this going 💪 pic.twitter.com/aIcv7EsqAc — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) September 11, 2022

Charles Leclerc’s master plan for the Singapore Grand Prix

Ferrari will have to take the support of Verstappen in order to stop him from winning the world championship. It will be embarrassing for them to see their rival take the crown as early as October 2022.

Also Read: When 91 GP winner Michael Schumacher adopted a stray dog he met during the Brazilian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc must finish higher than the 7th position at the Singapore Grand Prix in order to stop Verstappen from taking the crown. Moreover, this will be counted even if the Red Bull driver wins the race and takes the fastest lap.

The Japanese Grand Prix is the next race after Singapore. The Prancing Horse’s star driver is still in contention for the championship but will have to win each race to compete against Verstappen.