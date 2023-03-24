How Does Andrea Stella Earn His $5 Million Net Worth?: Salary, Endorsement and More

McLaren F1 and its team principal Andrea Stella have been trending ever since the Italian motorsports executive made a shocking assessment of his side’s current situation. The 52-year-old recently conceded that the British outfit would not be able to match the pace of the top teams even if they were to get upgrades for the upcoming races.

Stella’s remarks come following McLaren’s disastrous performance in the opening two races. Both Lando Norris and Oscar Paistri failed to secure any points in Bahrain or Saudi Arabia.

Stella, who replaced Andreas Seidl in the winter to become McLaren’s team principal, now has an arduous task ahead to get his side back to the top. The 52-year-old Italian now has to prove why he deserves the $4-5 million lucrative salary he receives from McLaren.

Alongside his salary, Stella also has some other sources of income that have helped him earn a fortune of $5 million. With that in mind, here is a look at how he has earned his net worth of $5 million.

Summary of Andrea Stella’s $5 million net worth

Overall Net Worth $5 million Salary $4-5 million Age 51 Other Income <$1 million

What is Andrea Stella’s salary at McLaren?

According to various reports, Andrea Stella is believed to earn a staggering salary of about $5 million at McLaren. This is a significant increase from the $2 million former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl made.

Stella is now reportedly believed to earn a similar salary to what Frederic Vasseur earns as Ferrari’s team principal. However, despite his raise, the 52-year-old Italian is thought to earn much less than Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

“We don’t give up.” ✊ Detailed and honest race insight from Team Principal, Andrea Stella. #SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/RlqNp9zYO6 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 19, 2023

Andrea Stella net worth

As per several reports, Andrea Stella is believed to have a net worth of $5 million. Most of his net worth is supposed to come from his lucrative contract with McLaren.

Alongside his salary, Stella is also believed to have some other sources of income, such as endorsements. Since the Italian is highly private, not much is known about his endorsements or any other income he earns alongside his job as McLaren’s team principal.

Stella’s career trajectory from a performance engineer to team principal

Ferrari

After graduating in aerospace engineering from the Sapienza University of Rome, Andrea Stella also completed his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering in 2000. His breakthrough in Formula 1 came in 2000 when he joined Ferrari’s test team as a performance engineer.

After spending two years with the test team, he was made the performance engineer for seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher (2002-06). Following his stint with the legendary German driver, he joined Kimi Raikkonen.

Stella served as the Finnish driver’s performance engineer in 2007-08 before taking on the role of race engineer in 2009. After just one year as Raikkonen’s race engineer, he also served the same role for Fernando Alonso between 2010 and 2014.

McLaren

Andrea Stella left Ferrari after 14 long years to join McLaren at the beginning of the 2015 season as their new head of operations. The Italian spent three years in this role before he was promoted to performance director in 2018.

After serving a year as McLaren’s performance director, he was promoted to racing director in 2019. Stella served three years in this role before earning his big promotion as the team principal in 2022. He replaced Andreas Seidl, who left McLaren to join Sauber as the team’s CEO.