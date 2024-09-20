F1 MC Explains What Goes on Behind the Scenes Before, During and After Podium Ceremony

The podium ceremony is usually the highlight of any F1 race weekend. While the podium celebrations take place every weekend, the job of the FIA in managing the same is not that easy as they need to interact with different people and often brief others of their roles to ensure that the ceremony goes ahead smoothly.

F1’s Master of Ceremonies Linda Boudabous recently explained the role of her team during podium ceremonies in a recently released FIA video. During her conversation with Tom Clarkson, she revealed what takes place before, during, and after a podium ceremony.

After each race concludes, Boudabous revealed that it’s the job of her team to brief each driver before they step onto the podium. She mentioned that they often give the drivers information about the trophies or the protocols for spraying the champagne.

Her team also informs the drivers of the dignitaries who will be attending the ceremony and that each of the racers must ensure that they do not spray the champagne on them. When it comes to the instructions for the dignitaries, she revealed that her team briefs them about the various trophies to ensure that each driver receives the correct one.

That moment when you’ve just won a Formula One race Discover what happens behind the scenes of the F1 Podium Ceremony, in the latest FIA Insights, now on the FIA YouTube channel: https://t.co/Kpxadyb1f2#FIA #F1 pic.twitter.com/bxxZ07EnHA — FIA (@fia) September 20, 2024

During the podium ceremony, Boudabous’s team hands the right trophy to the dignitaries to ensure that they give each of the drivers a trophy as per their finishing position. Once the podium ceremony concludes, the drivers return to the cooldown room.

The same isn’t telecasted on television as this is the time when the drivers usually change their clothes that are soaked with champagne. Last but not least are the special medals that the FIA hands out to each race winner. This medal is given by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem himself.