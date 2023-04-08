“I Advised Max Verstappen to Join Red Bull”: Toto Wolff Does Not Regret Ignoring 2x World Champion for Mercedes Seat

Max Verstappen has reestablished Red Bull as a top team in F1. The Dutchman has won 2 F1 drivers titles driving for the Austrian team and has delivered their first constructor’s trophy since 2013.

However, ahead of his F1 debut in 2015, the 2x champion was closely considered by Red Bull’s arch rivals Mercedes. The Silver Arrows had observed the youngster’s performances in GP3 and were interested in inducting him into their young driver academy.

Verstappen and his father Jos had visited Mercedes’ facilities in Brackley and sat down with Toto Wolff. However, both parties were unable to strike a deal due to differences. The youngster soon signed for Red Bull and would test for Toro Rosso later that year in Japan.

“But the championship can only be won by one and it’s going Dutch in 2021 Max Verstappen for the first time ever is champion of the world.”pic.twitter.com/OM3dH9iqkQ https://t.co/Io6zVXyQWF — روان (@djokorw) April 5, 2023

Fast forward to today, Verstappen ultimately broke Mercedes’ stronghold on the sport. Yet, Mercedes team principal Wolff has no regrets about letting the generational talent slide from their grasp.

Toto Wolff explains why Mercedes rejected Max Verstappen

Toto Wolff claims Max Verstappen was under Mercedes’ radar for quite some time. While the Dutchman’s resume was floated to Mercedes, Red Bull too was looking to sign him.

In 2014, both parties met for the first time for a formal discussion. The Dutchman’s father, Jos Verstappen, also acted as his manager. He was adamant that his song should be given an F1 seat, which Mercedes were unable to offer.

Wolff confirmed, “I didn’t have a seat to offer him. We had Lewis and Nico on long-term contracts.” Mercedes had won their first title that year, with Hamilton winning the driver’s title. Hence, Mercedes did not feel the need to replace either driver with a rookie.

my job application is at least the best from the ones you got send isn’t it? #F1 #humor — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 2, 2016

On the contrary, Red Bull convinced Verstappen by offering an F1 seat, provided he completed a test. This was enough to convince the father and son to commit to the Milton Keynes outfit.

Wolff did not stand in the driver’s decision, saying, “We could only offer Max a seat in GP2 and then maybe an F1 contract. While Helmut was able to offer him an F1 drive and, in the end, I also advised him to go that route.”

During the first practice session at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, a 17-year-old Verstappen became the youngest driver to test an F1 car. The following year, he debuted for the same team, becoming F1’s youngest driver. And the rest is history!

Was Red Bull advantageous because of their B team?

Max Verstappen only agreed to sign for Red Bull on the condition of racing in F1. Red Bull was able to offer him the seat as they had a vacant seat in their ‘B’ team Toro Rosso.

Red Bull is the only team on the F1 grid to have a bona fide second team. Toro Rosso or AlphaTauri has been a stepping stone for many young Red Bull drivers. In order to race for the main team, a racer must showcase their talent with the ‘B’ team.

Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly, Daniel Ricciardo, Daniil Kvyat, Alex Albon, and Verstappen have driven for Red Bull after completing stints in the Toro Rosso. This was an advantage Red Bull had over Mercedes claims Toto Wolff.

Seven years ago, a future superstar made his first appearance on an F1 weekend… Things have gone pretty well for @Max33Verstappen since then!#F1 #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/T9WR4nxliQ — Formula 1 (@F1) October 3, 2021

Wolff added, “It is undoubtedly an advantage to be able to have a ‘B’ team like Red Bull has in which to evaluate the drivers on the field.” He highlighted how Honda engines were evaluated at Toro Rosso in 2018 before moving to the main team.

However, having a ‘B’ team is some serious operation says the Austrian. He added, “You’ll have to be able to afford $100 Million in expenses per season to be able to judge the drivers. It’s the best way to do it, but it’s also the most expensive option.”

The Dutchman achieved 37 race wins, 80 podiums, and 2 world championships since joining Red Bull. We can only wonder what it would’ve been had he opted for Mercedes.