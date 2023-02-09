“I Also Want To Do Different Things in Life”: Max Verstappen Hints at Retirement After Achieving Everything in F1 Last Year

Max Verstappen is at the pinnacle of motorsports. Winning 35 races and two world championships in Formula at the mere age of 25 is no ordinary feat. Many spend two decades in the sport and never match this figure. That’s the excellence of Verstappen.

Moreover, with the new season approaching, the Dutchman is deemed favorite for this year’s drivers’ championship. And with less than a month remaining before the first race of the new season starts, Verstappen is fully focused on replicating the glorious 2022.

However, the Dutchman has his own Hamletian dilemma. He has given his whole childhood and now giving his youth to F1, and he doesn’t want his whole life dedicated over here. So the question of whether to be or not to be is hanging on his head.

The stats behind Max Verstappen’s 2022 World Championship winning season…🏆📊 pic.twitter.com/Qx8rSe5afa — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 10, 2022

Also read: Disgruntled Nico Rosberg Cursed Daniel Ricciardo After Becoming Victim to Shoey

Max Verstappen hints at retirement

The 2022 world champion has often said he hasn’t seen himself in this sport for a long time. Natural, considering he has been here since 17 and is stepping into his ninth F1 season. So he wants to do other things. But has assured that there’s still considerable time before he moves on.

“I mean, I already achieved everything I wanted in Formula One. But I know I have a contract until 2028. I’ll be 31. It’s still pretty young, but like I said, I also want to do different things in life,” said Verstappen to CNN.

Considering Red Bull has nailed the regulations pretty accurately, they will likely have a significant edge until the new engine regulations step in. So, Verstappen could still smash multiple records even if he wants to retire at 31.

Rivalry with Lewis Hamilton isn’t that important

In 2021, Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen gave one of the most iconic title battles in the sport’s history. The championship fight went on till the last stage of the season and ended controversially, which only benefitted the broadcasters and, of course, Verstappen.

Max Verstappen & Lewis Hamilton pic.twitter.com/UdvtmPhJGo — Sarı Bayrak (@saribayrak) February 4, 2023

Despite the intense fight for the prize, Verstappen doesn’t think rivalry with Hamilton is significant enough that it fuels him. A very odd remark considering even an athlete like Cristiano Ronaldo credited his biggest nemesis Lionel Messi for pushing him to the maximum.

But Verstappen doesn’t feel the same about his biggest rival. But it was Verstappen only who, after the 2021 season, said that he couldn’t mentally take a season like that every time. Contradictions are beautiful.

Also read: Susie Wolff Claims Toto Wolff Once Compared Her With a Donkey