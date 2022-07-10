“I hope it never happens again”- Max Verstappen does not want repeat of Lewis Hamilton battle and 2021 season

Max Verstappen admits that winning the Title on the last lap of the last race is not something he wants to experience again.

The 2021 season will live long in the memory of F1 fans for being one of the best in recent times. Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton went toe to toe for the World Title in a campaign that saw multiple twists and turns right until the final lap of the season finale.

Both drivers came into the finale in Abu Dhabi level on points. During the race, it seemed like Hamilton was comfortably going to win his eighth Title, until Nicholas Latifi’s crash changed the outcome. The Williams driver’s crash brought out a safety car which led to a series of questionable calls made by the race director Michael Masi.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton shared a moment after their thrilling finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 🤝 @ESPNF1 pic.twitter.com/M0JDRIXXSn — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2021

Verstappen managed to overtake his rival on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to take home the race win, and the World Championship along with it. However, the 24-year old hopes that there’s never a repeat of what happened that evening in Yas Island.

Also read: “Just need to stay calm and not fight” – Charles Leclerc believes he can hunt down Max Verstappen if he skips duel with Carlos Sainz

Max Verstappen never thought he found have last lap battle for Championship

In a promotional video with his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, Verstappen shared his thoughts on the 2021 F1 Championship finale.

A question was asked to both drivers, asking if they would prefer winning a Title on the last race or with multiple rounds to spare. Both of them agreed on the fact that as long as they win it does not matter. Verstappen, who has had experience of winning a race, not just on the last race but on the last lap, added on the matter.

“It was insane,” said Verstappen. “If you would say that before the season or even with a few races to go, you would be mental. Even the night before, I couldn’t imagine something like that.”

“I hope it never happens again,” the Dutchman continued, laughing. “Like, it never came up in my mind that I would be fighting in the last lap for the Championship.”

Verstappen is the current favorite to win his second World Title this year. The Red Bull ace had a slow start to the season due to engine problems, but after working on it, he is now at the top with 181 points to his name.

Also read: “Homophobic slurs, cat calling and racist chants”- F1 Twitter lashes at Max Verstappen fans for harassing people at the Red Bull Ring