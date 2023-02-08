Susie Wolff Claims Toto Wolff Once Compared Her With a Donkey

Toto Wolff and Susie Wolff are a power couple in motorsports. The pair have had immense success in this area of sports. There is no secret about the incredible leadership skills of the Mercedes boss, who lead the Silver Arrows to eight straight championship wins.

On the other hand, his wife, Susie, also had a successful stint as the CEO of Ventura Racing in Formula E. She left the team after making them the world champions, the most successful campaign for the Monegasque team in the history of that competition.

Currently, Susie is not linked with any team and is having a great hiatus. But surely she has proved herself as a capable motor-sports leader and one day could be leading an F1 team if fate agrees.

Also read: Max Verstappen Heaps Praises for Red Bull Livery Amidst Criticism by Fans

Toto Wolff once called her a donkey; claims Susie Wolff

While the two have been bossing in motorsports, the two appear to share a married life, where there is a good space for banter. It got evident as Susie once accused Toto of calling her a donkey.

“Toto once linked me to a donkey,” said Susie while appearing with her husband on a podcast. “And don’t underestimate donkeys because they never give up! They always keep going,” Susie adds how Toto even reasoned the comparison.”

In response, Toto interjected that he never called her a donkey and compared her with Haflinger horses, which are widely popular in Austria because of their exceptional work rate.

The video ends with Toto helplessly defending himself while his wife and the host of the podcast couldn’t stop but laugh on his innocent efforts to come clean.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roberto (@rberacing)

Susie Wolff pushes for gender equality in motorsports

Since its inception, motorsports, including F1, has been the boys club. There is yet to be a woman to race in an F1 Grand Prix. In fact, only Susie came cross to be the first female F1 driver to race in the series when she was about to get a seat with Williams in 2015.

However, at the last minute, she was snubbed off the opportunity. Shortly after that, she curtailed her motorsports career. But now, she is advocating to promote more women in motorsports and is inspired by the efforts of Jamie Chadwick for her efforts to try for F1 continuously.

Susie has also opened an initiative known as ‘Dare to be Different’, which aims at promoting women in motorsports. It offers schoolgirls to take part in motorsports activities and get ahead professionally.

For this, she was recently recognized by Motorsport UK and was awarded for increasing diversity in the sport. If it all goes right, maybe one day, F1 can have its first female racer to start in races regularly.

Congratulations to @Susie_Wolff, winner of the Sir Malcolm Campbell Memorial Trophy in recognition of her significant and continued work to promote

diversity within #motorsport.#MotorsportUK pic.twitter.com/qSRNc8VKE6 — Motorsport UK (@ourmotorsportuk) January 28, 2023

Also read: Daniel Ricciardo Rates His 2xChampion Teammate Upon Red Bull Reunion