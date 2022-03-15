“I don’t know if I should say it”– Lando Norris talks about awkward conversation with Helmut Marko involving humiliating Max Verstappen comparison

Lando Norris recalls the day when he sat with Helmut Marko to have one of the most awkward conversations he ever had.

McLaren star is among the most highly-rated stars in F1 right now. So impressive he has been that the Woking-based team has secured his services till 2025 to sway away from the prying eyes of rivals on him.

But half a decade ago, Norris was far from coming into the F1 scene, and at that time he had a conversation with Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko that he probably wants to forget.

He reveals how Marko called him to Red Bull and asked him about the car he was driving back then. Norris admits that he didn’t know a tiny detail which led to an embarrassing Max Verstappen comparison.

“He just wanted to get to know a little bit about me,” said Norris. “And he was asking me a few questions. How much does a Formula Renault car weigh? I have no idea, I had to come up with something… yeah you know 426 kilos or something like that.”