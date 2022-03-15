F1

“I don’t know if I should say it”– Lando Norris talks about awkward conversation with Helmut Marko involving humiliating Max Verstappen comparison

"I don’t know if I should say it"– Lando Norris talks about awkward conversation with Helmut Marko involving humiliating Max Verstappen comparison
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Oh no no no no NOOOO"– Lando Norris regrets participating in Vanity Fair photoshoot along with other F1 drivers
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I don’t know if I should say it"– Lando Norris talks about awkward conversation with Helmut Marko involving humiliating Max Verstappen comparison
“I don’t know if I should say it”– Lando Norris talks about awkward conversation with Helmut Marko involving humiliating Max Verstappen comparison

Lando Norris recalls the day when he sat with Helmut Marko to have one of…