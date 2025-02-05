“I Don’t Really Care”: Logan Sargeant Wanted to Trade Lives With Drake Even After Kendrick Lamar Beef

Who wouldn’t want to be in the shoes of a multi-millionaire rapper recognized all over the world with five Grammy Awards? A luxurious lifestyle, glamour, and a strong horde of dedicated fans — it’s the dream of many. As it turns out, even Logan Sargeant dreamed of the same.

However, the rapper Sargeant chose was Drake. It was a weird choice. Why? Because Drake has been on the bad side of a heated rivalry with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The beef originated in 2013 when Lamar first dissed Drake in a verse on the song ‘Control’ by Big Sean. Since then, both have released numerous songs which have been aimed at one another. However, in all fairness, it is Drake who is losing the battle.

So why did Sargeant decide to pick him in the first place?

Rap Fact: Kendrick Lamar won 5 Grammys for “Not Like Us” the same amount as Drake won his entire career Kendrick Lamar – 22 Grammys 57 nominations Drake – 5 Grammys 55 nominations pic.twitter.com/ezFVgAyCZD — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) February 3, 2025

Well, the answer is, that he has been oblivious of all that has happened. During an appearance on the Track Limits podcast, the hosts asked him which celebrity he would swap lives with ‘just for a day’. Sargeant confirmed, “just for a day?” After getting the nod, his answer (Drake) surprised even the hosts.

“Not Kendrick?” they asked. Sargeant only laughed in response, before admitting that he had no idea what the animosity between the two generational rappers was.

The ex-Williams driver was asked to hear the song ‘Not Like That’, which Lamar used to ‘destroy’ Drake. “I have no idea what’s going on. I don’t really care,” Sargeant replied. “All I know is Drake’s music is some of my favorite, and he’s gotta be one of the most famous people in the world.”

Sargeant is opinionated when it comes to his taste in music and is not afraid to take sides. In the same podcast, he openly disagreed with his then-teammate Alex Albon‘s rather bold opinion.

‘Swiftie’ Sargeant was having none of Albon’s picks

The first question Sargeant was asked in the podcast was whether he agreed with Albon stating that Adele was better than Taylor Swift. And the Florida native said no without much hesitation.

Both are generational artists and of course, cater to different genres. Both also have their sets of fans who believe they are the best (much like in F1 where Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher fans collide for GOAT shouts).

But Sargeant, presumably a Swiftie, knew which corner his loyalties lay. “Adele better than Taylor Swift? I’m not taking that.”