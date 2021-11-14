“We will be asking a lot of questions”– Toto Wolff vows to watch every Red Bull video to make their life difficult after DRS controversy in Brazil

Toto Wolff promises not to give an inch of wrongdoing and will keep an eye on everything they will do amidst the DRS infringement controversy.

Mercedes paid a massive price after being found guilty of the DRS infringement on Lewis Hamilton’s car. The Briton was relegated to the back of the grid after being disqualified from Friday’s qualifying. Otherwise, he would have started on the pole.

Though, Toto Wolff defends his team by claiming that the breach was only 0.2 millimetres. Yet, Mercedes had a high price to pay. Though, Hamilton, with his performance, controlled the damage.

Lewis Hamilton went from 20th to 5th in 24 laps and finished just 2 seconds off the podium. The car is fast, but what an unbelievable drive. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 13, 2021

But his five-place grid penalty sees him start the race from P10. With several setbacks in two days, Toto Wolff promises to surveil every activity of Red Bull to make their life difficult.

“We will look at every single bit of tape that falls off,” said the Mercedes motorsport boss. “I can promise that we will be asking a lot of questions in the next races.”

Also read: Fernando Alonso played pivotal role in Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton investigation

Toto Wolff accuses FIA of unfair treatment of Mercedes

With this series of events, Wolff claims that the FIA is maltreating his team. He claims that other teams are often overlooked for marginal errors but not Mercedes.

“the last few years from them it was always ‘fix this and fix that’. We saw that last weekend with Red Bull and many times before that too. But we were not allowed to do that. What is clear is that we do not have an illegal wing. It was a failure on the right side by 0.2mm,” said Wolff.

It was obviously Red Bull

While it is not clear what brought the FIA’s attention to Hamilton’s rear wings. It is guessed that FIA technical director Jo Bauer regularly inspects the cars at Parc Ferme. However, Wolff claims it was Red Bull.

“There was once something like a gentleman’s agreement. Obviously there are no longer any gentlemen,” he added.

Also read: Sebastian Vettel joked about touching the wings of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes after sprint qualifying in Brazil