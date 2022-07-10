“Carlos Sainz bursts into flames” – F1 Twitter heartbroken after a horrible DNF for Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz at Austrian GP

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz suffers another DNF and a horrible weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix as he faces engine failure.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz suffers another horrible end to his race in the Austrian GP as his car blows up into fire due to an engine failure.

Sainz was in complete control of his car and was closing in on Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to snatch the P2 away. But all the bad luck rained down on him as he suffered a major engine failure and had to retire from the race.

After a very long time, everything had worked out in Ferrari’s favour. From perfect strategy to perfect put stops, everything was working out for the Italian team until Sainz’s engine failure.

The Ferrari of Sainz caught fire as the Spaniard was trying to get out of the car. Fortunately, he did not suffer any physical harm. The Spaniard has already suffered three DNFs in the 2022 season.

Also Read: Fernando Alonso savagely wags his finger at Yuki Tsunoda after overtaking him at Austrian GP

F1 fans react to the heartbreaking end of Carlos Sainz

Tifosi has been left heartbroken with the horrible end to Sainz’s race. However, it has not been an all-out bad weekend for the fans as Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc finally took the win at the Austrian GP.

Leclerc has gone five races in a row without a win until the Austrian GP.

My boy is unluckiest driver whole season ffs — Milly⁵⁵🌶️Carlos 1st win (@MillyChelsea) July 10, 2022

Carlos Sainz is stronger than me because I would have started crying pic.twitter.com/GAQ00TFzFG — Not Nanda (@NotNanda5) July 10, 2022

Carlos Sainz is struggling to get out of the car and the flames are getting worse #Formula1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/8gvFtMuLNr — KAI | θΔ | 🦈🏳️‍⚧️ (@KaijuChomps) July 10, 2022

when i said “carlos sainz is on fire today” this is not what i meant fucking power unit pic.twitter.com/DSjckFtuor — ً (@forsainz) July 10, 2022

Also Read: Ferrari was puzzled about its strategy during sprint race