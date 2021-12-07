F1

“It is what it is”: Max Verstappen feels it is ‘unfair’ that Lewis Hamilton wasn’t investigated for the same incident for which he himself was penalised

"It is what it is": Max Verstappen feels it is 'unfair' that Lewis Hamilton wasn't investigated for the same incident for which he himself was penalised
A.Dyes

Previous Article
“The emotions are running very, very high" - Toto Wolff believes Max Verstappen will look to collide into Lewis Hamilton at Abu Dhabi to become world champion
Next Article
Why are Aaron Finch and Unmukt Chand not playing today's BBL 2021-22 match vs Adelaide Strikers?
F1 Latest News
"It is what it is": Max Verstappen feels it is 'unfair' that Lewis Hamilton wasn't investigated for the same incident for which he himself was penalised
“It is what it is”: Max Verstappen feels it is ‘unfair’ that Lewis Hamilton wasn’t investigated for the same incident for which he himself was penalised

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen believes that it is unfair that he was penalised for going…