“I Don’t Want to Wait...”: Fernando Alonso Reportedly Pushing a Move Away From Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso knew that it would be tough to repeat how he started 2023 in Bahrain with a podium. And the Spaniard was right, as Aston Martin struggled with the AMR24, being the fifth-fastest car, and he finished only P9. Alonso, who aimed to have at least as many podiums as he had last year and maybe his 33rd win in 2024, received a car that’s hardly going to do the bare minimum. Therefore, it’s not surprising that the two-time world champion wants to push his way out now and be a part of the silly season.

According to Mark Hughes of The Race, the Spanish driver isn’t willing to wait till the summer break to evaluate his options.

Alonso said, “I don’t want to wait maybe until the summer, because I think that will be unfair for me and the team if they have to find more options or things like that. But I don’t want to rush as well, and make a decision while my head is not into next year.”

The 42-year-old very cleverly pointed out that he’s the owner of his destiny. Alonso is someone who switches teams very often, and therefore, him saying “And now I will choose what I do next year,” clearly signals that he is ready to jump ship.

As of now, there is little reason for Alonso to stay back as Aston Martin are behind the curve ball where he would have wanted them to be in 2024. At a time when rivals such as Ferrari, and McLaren are moving towards positive trajectories and improving significantly, the British team could barely keep their momentum going from their early 2023 form.

The two-time world champion managed P5 as his best race finish this year whereas he had three back-to-back podiums at this time last year. Therefore, Alonso trying to weigh up his chances at Red Bull or Mercedes for 2025 isn’t out of the ordinary.

What are the possible destinations for Fernando Alonso?

Once Fernando Alonso makes up his mind to leave Aston Martin, the Mercedes seat of Lewis Hamilton looks to be the most lucrative option for him. Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari next year vacates the seat at Brackley and Alonso with his vast experience and championship-winning mentality can take up the challenge to fill the seven-time world champion’s void.

If not Mercedes, the two-time world champion’s next destination could be Red Bull where he would look to dethrone Sergio Perez. The Mexican driver is yet to sign his contract extension with the Austrian team and this keeps the window wide open for the Spaniard to jump in the RB20 successor next year.

Alonso in a mighty Red Bull challenger can very well take his shot at the championship again. Although this is not something Max Verstappen is not going to like at all.

Nevertheless, both Mercedes and Red Bull could be good options for Fernando Alonso in the short term. The regulations are going to change in 2026, and it leaves the 42-year-old with a year to tally his choice. Last but not least, the 32-time Grand Prix winner has already mentioned that he writes his own story. So if that leads him to leave the sport, one shouldn’t be surprised because that is what Fernando Alonso stands for.