“I like the new rules” – Former F1 champion applauds FIA and is immensely impressed with the Max Verstappen x Charles Leclerc battle

“I like the new rules” – Emerson Fittipaldi is in awe of the clean, close racing on display, especially the Max Verstappen vs Charles Leclerc battle.

Emerson Fittipaldi, a double world champion, expects high-intensity competition in the sport, and he is getting it to the fullest.

Apart from closer racing as promised by the FIA, the Max Verstappen vs Charles Leclerc is heating up, but in a very respectable, clean way, something that has delighted the legend.

“I love to watch because they [Verstappen and Leclerc] are driving on the limits but still respecting each others’ space. They were right on the edge, some times they are locking wheels, nearly, right on the limit – it is great to see.

That is called the art of driving

“I think it is a great show, great race. Everyone in the grandstands was standing up to see who is going to win. That is what the sport needed.

I like the new rules, I like the way Formula 1 is going

F1 going big in the USA

Formula 1 will have three races on the calendar from the USA, with Las Vegas drafted in. This along with the younger generation providing exciting racing, and the influence of Netflix is taking F1 to newer heights.

“The last race in Abu Dhabi. Fantastic racing.

I’m sure this year is going to be an incredible year for Formula 1.

“I think the young generation is going crazy about Formula 1 and in America it before was just IndyCar racing now Formula 1 is huge.”

