“I Totally Understand”: Oscar Piastri Snubs Any Controversy Around Lando Norris Getting Preference in Upgrades

Coming into 2023, McLaren Racing saw a spree of upgrades since the Austrian Grand Prix. However, it was Lando Norris who always had the upper hand in getting the upgrades first and not Oscar Piastri. Despite this, the rookie has been understanding and knows the reason behind it, as revealed by FormulaPassion.

As Norris has been the driver who usually gets the preference, team principal Andrea Stella revealed the reason. Since the British driver is by far the most experienced driver on the team, therefore, he has their vote to be the first choice.

However, it’s not always the case, as the Australian driver also gets an equal opportunity to have the upgrades. Nevertheless, he still does not have issues regarding it, even if Norris goes on to have all upgrades before him.

Oscar Piastri understands the reason behind McLaren choosing Norris over him

As Norris is the first preference for McLaren in terms of upgrades, his teammate Piastri knows the reason and is understandable about it, even though he would have loved to have them together. FormulaPassion quotes the Australian over the same as he says it would be fantastic if both drivers could have the upgrades at the same time.

“But I completely understand why Lando receives them. But, having said that, we try to keep the situation as fair as possible. At Zandvoort, I was the first to get the new rear wing, so [it’s important] that it’s not all one-way.“

Even though Piastri does not have the upper hand when it comes to receiving the upgrades, it does not stop him from having the finest performances. So much so that he is often at par with Norris’ race performances.

Piastri and his magnificent debut in 2023

Following the conclusion of the 2022 F1 season, McLaren brought Oscar Piastri in to fill Daniel Ricciardo’s shoes. The rookie not only lived up to his expectations but also sent shockwaves through the grid with his stunning performances. The 22-year-old driver’s performance was so impressive that the Woking-based team signed a contract extension with the driver to keep him till 2026.

Norris expressed his excitement over a long-term partnership with Piastri via SkySports claiming they were not too far behind Red Bull. However, Piastri growing strong might be a warning sign for Norris as the duo might lock horns in the future for F1 supremacy. Nevertheless, McLaren would need to get on top of the grid for that, which they are yet to do as Red Bull continues their dominance.