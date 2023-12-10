“I Want to Build Something Big”: Max Verstappen Spills the Beans on Post-F1 Passion Project

Max Verstappen is nothing short of a racing nerd. The Dutchman who has been reigning supreme in F1 for the last couple of years, also has an immense interest in other racing disciplines. So much so that the Red Bull driver has plans to work on them after he retires from Formula 1.

Advertisement

According to Helmut Marko, Verstappen is ready to set up his GT team immediately after his retirement. Now, Blick, focusing on that statement asked the three-time world champion about his retirement plans.

Answering this, Verstappen said, “Yes, that is my goal. I don’t necessarily want to drive myself, but I want to build something big and give the talented people a chance. That doesn’t mean that I want to bring them into Formula 1, but I want to help them in racing.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/verstappenews/status/1611719724726902786?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Admittedly, the Red Bull star is always seen racing, even when he is not on F1 duty. He would be racing in the simulator with his friends in Team Redline or streaming with fellow F1 drivers such as Lando Norris, or Charles Leclerc.

Apart from racing online, the 26-year-old is also interested in racing in the World Endurance Championship and taking the challenge of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. For this, he also proposed a partnership with Fernando Alonso.

Max Verstappen reveals his kind if he becomes a team principal

Max Verstappen has revealed the type of team principal he would be if he became one. The Red Bull driver, who regards Christian Horner, Franz Tost, and Helmut Marko as his inspiration said that he would become a no-nonsense boss.

Speaking about this, he said, “Yes. I would be a no-bullsh*t boss for sure. Maybe a bit old-fashioned because it’s all related to performance and not how connected you are to social networks. I just want to win because that stops all the talk around it. And that is the most important thing for me.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Max33Verstappen/status/1728815488287842647?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Furthermore, the Dutchman focused on how he syncs with Tost in the latter’s way of doing business. Verstappen said that his former team boss also sought the no-nonsense way of managing a team and always focused on performance, not just on the show.

However, it is still not sure if Max Verstappen is going to be Formula 1 boss in the future. Nevertheless, he can still focus on his passion project when his contract with Red Bull runs out in 2028 and does not wish to extend.