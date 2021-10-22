“I went to Milwaukee for the first NBA match of the season” – Charles Leclerc made the most of his time in Milwaukee and New York after missing his flight from Nice for the US Grand Prix

“I went to Milwaukee for the first NBA match of the season” – Charles Leclerc ended up in the dreamy city of New York for the first time, and loved every bit of it!

Whatever happens, happens for a reason.

Charles Leclerc can vouch for this, after missing his originally scheduled flight for this weekend’s US GP. This after his National Interest Exception (NIE) document – required for entry in the US – wasn’t accepted in time at the airport. As a result, he and his trainer Andrea Ferrari took a detour to New York before heading to Austin, Texas.

Glad you could make it to Austin, @Charles_Leclerc! With some quick stops in New York and Milwaukee thrown in 🗺#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Z8nsuOoZdq — Formula 1 (@F1) October 21, 2021

The Ferrari star loved his first time in New York, also managing to attend the NBA season-opener. He is now looking forward to racing in the Circuit of the Americas, which he expects to be bumpier than before.

“It was very cool, it wasn’t actually planned.

“My NIE hadn’t been accepted at the airport, so I couldn’t take the original flight, so we changed the flight and went to New York last minute.

“I managed to spend one day in New York, which was my first time, which was incredible, what a city. I really, really enjoyed it.

“And then I went to Milwaukee for the first NBA match of the season, which was crazy with the ceremony of the rings too. Just an amazing experience, and here I am in Austin, ready to get into the car.

“It was just one guy at the airport of Nice that for some reason didn’t really know what an NIE was, and I got stuck there. He only realised one minute before closing the flight that the NIE was OK, but I didn’t have my passenger locator form, so I had to stay in Nice.

“But anyway, it’s no big deal. With the same papers I could take a plane to New York, which helped me visiting this city for the first time.

“It’s a track I really, really enjoy driving, quite a challenging track, quite a bit of bumps. Looking at MotoGP, it is probably a bit more bumpy than two years ago, so let’s see how it goes. I really enjoy being here.”

