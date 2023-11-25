“I Wish I Could Watch Myself”: Lando Norris Recalls Special Silverstone Roar for Him Against Max Verstappen

Lando Norris has had his strongest F1 season yet in 2023 as he has claimed seven podium finishes throughout the year. Looking back at his brilliant start at the British GP against Max Verstappen, Norris wishes he could watch himself get cheered on by the crowd at Silverstone again.

Norris recently appeared in a Sky Sports F1 video where he was looking back at the best moments from the 2023 season. Talking about the British GP, he said, “I kind of was thinking like, damn this would be cool to watch. I wish I could watch myself right now. It was amazing.”

Norris had started the race from P2, behind Verstappen. However, the McLaren driver got a better start than the Dutchman and immediately stormed into the lead heading into Turn 1. Norris said that he had seen the videos of the crowd cheering for him, but he wished he could see it in real life.

Sitting inside the paddock with his helmet on and earpiece in, Norris revealed that he could not hear the fans, especially with his MCL60 roaring at full volume. He also claimed that drivers don’t usually get to hear anything from outside.

Norris admitted that the race in Silverstone was the highlight of the season for him. Since it was the first time that he clinched a podium at his home race, it was even more special.

Lando Norris reveals the main goal in the future is to fight for wins

Lando Norris also revealed that the Silverstone weekend was the first time that he got an inkling that the McLaren was finally strong enough to put up a fight at the front of the grid. And luckily for Norris, it turned out to be true.

Ever since the Austrian GP and the British GP, McLaren have been extremely competitive. While they haven’t quite managed to catch up with Red Bull, they are the team that have scored the most points since Silverstone apart from the Milton Keynes outfit.

Even though Norris admitted that getting so many podium finishes is definitely special, he also explained that none of it compares to a race win. He revealed that the main aim right now is to upgrade the car enough to fight for wins.