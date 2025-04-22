“I Would Love to See Him Back”: Zak Brown Lures Fernando Alonso to Return to McLaren

Fernando Alonso has spent most of his F1 career moving teams in search of that elusive third world championship. Other than Ferrari, McLaren is another team where he has driven for a considerable amount of time.

He first moved to the Woking-based team in 2007 as a reigning world champion. However, a bitter intra-team rivalry with rookie Lewis Hamilton saw him push for a move back to Renault the very next season. With things not quite working out with Renault as he had expected, Alonso decided to move to Ferrari in 2010.

After coming agonizingly close to winning the title on two occasions — in 2010 and 2012 — he decided to move back to McLaren in 2015. He drove for them until 2018, following which he took a sabbatical from the sport and decided to race in other series.

After taking part in other series such as the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, he returned to F1 in 2021 with Alpine (formerly Renault). With two disappointing seasons with the French outfit, he joined Aston Martin in 2023 and continues to race for them. As Alonso continues to chase his elusive third title, McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed that he would love to have the Spaniard back.

With a McLaren-Honda, Alonso managed to score 8 points in the first 4 GPs in 2016 With an Aston Martin, he has 0 points after 4 GPs this season pic.twitter.com/wwN8rfnvWf — Holiness (@F1BigData) April 13, 2025

But this time, Brown wants Alonso to race for McLaren in the WEC, with the Woking-based outfit set to return to the championship in 2027. McLaren will enter the hypercar class and also compete in the 2027 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Deliberating a reunion with Alonso, Brown said, “Alonso is one of the best, I know, because he worked for us. He is an incredible athlete, and although his days in Formula 1 will end soon, we have already announced that we will return to Le Mans, a race that he has already won, and I would love to see him again in a McLaren.”

As things stand, Alonso is the closest F1 driver to achieve the triple-crown in motorsport, an accolade that only Graham Hill has achieved so far. And Alonso can do it with McLaren, a team that also holds this accolade.

To achieve the triple crown, a driver must win the Monaco GP, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Indy 500. Alonso has won two of these races already, winning the Monaco GP twice in 2006 and 2007 and the Le Mans in 2018 and 2019.

He has tried to achieve the crown by entering the Indy 500 with McLaren in the past, but he has failed to show his competitiveness across the pond.