“If It Doesn’t Hurt...”: Red Bull Boss Kicks Already Wounded Mercedes Rivals With Lofty Challenge Ahead of 2024

The Red Bull F1 team has been utterly dominant this season, emerging victorious 15 times out of the 16 races so far. Max Verstappen has won 13 of them, while Sergio Perez has won the other two. Since the Milton Keynes outfit have been so dominant, team principal Christian Horner has decided to use it as an opportunity to aim another dig at arch-rival Toto Wolff and his Mercedes side.

The Silver Arrows have been far off the pace this season as they find themselves a whopping 318 points behind Red Bull, who have already won the Constructors’ Championship for a sixth time with six races remaining in the 2023 season. Since Mercedes have been so far off, Wolff remains committed to getting his team back on top.

The Austrian recently gave an interview where he explained how his team are moving in the right direction. As quoted by motorsport.com, the 51-year-old said, “I think we have encouraging signs from the tunnel of a balanced car that’s going to be more together, and we have answers to our questions. So, we are really looking at the results with an encouraging perspective“.

Christian Horner aims another dig at Toto Wolff and Mercedes

While speaking in a recent interview with Sky Sports, Christian Horner explained how it would really be hurting Mercedes and Toto Wolff not to be fighting for the title. The Briton stated that F1 is like any other sport, in which a competitor feels the pain when they are not on top.

“It hurts when you’re losing and if it doesn’t hurt then you shouldn’t be doing it,” explained Horner. The 49-year-old then added that his side too had a long eight seasons of “hurt” when Mercedes were dominating.

Horner believes it is the same “hurt” that helped them fight back and return to the top. The Red Bull team principal then concluded his remarks by explaining how “everything goes in cycles.”

He believes that even though Red Bull are on top now, it will not be long before one of their rivals beats them. Meanwhile, in another interview, he interestingly also claimed that Red Bull’s rivals have, in fact, helped his side achieve their dominance this season.

Horner thanks Red Bull’s rivals for his team’s domination

While speaking in another interview, Christian Horner credited Red Bull’s rivals’ inconsistency as one of the main reasons for his side’s sheer domination this season. The Briton believes that since none of the other teams have consistently managed to fight them week in and week out, they have had it easy this year.

In stark contrast, he believes that they themselves have been massively consistent. Horner concluded by expressing his gratefulness to his side for producing a car that is capable of dominating at a variety of circuits. The same is evident as Red Bull have won at all the circuits this season, barring the race that took place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore.