“I’m Gonna Move Around the Country”: Lewis Hamilton Reveals His Travel Plans and Has Named the Country Close to Heart as Destination

As the 2023 Formula 1 campaign comes to a conclusion, Lewis Hamilton already has his eyes on the off-season. The seven-time champion recently revealed his plans to travel to a country that holds a very special place in his heart, per reports on X.

Advertisement

Speaking during the Sao Paulo GP weekend, Hamilton was quoted (on X) as revealing, “I’m gonna do Rio, and then I’m gonna move around the country a little bit. I think I’ve got four different places I’m gonna visit soon as my season’s done. I’ve got some time here.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1721183859788685491?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The country of Brazil really does hold a very special place in the Briton’s heart. The most apparent reason for this is the fact that his racing idol and hero, Ayrton Senna, hails from the South American country.

And Brazil reciprocates that love, too. Back in 2022, on the eve of the Grand Prix here last year, Hamilton was bestowed with honorary citizenship of Brazil at the Congress chamber in Brasilia.

Hamilton does plan to fly back to Brazil once the season comes to an end. However, his journey this time around has been far from smooth sailing in the country.

Sao Paulo GP exposes Lewis Hamilton’s biggest fears

During the sprint race, Lewis Hamilton lost places as he finished seventh. But the more alarming problem was that the car was much slower than their direct rivals: Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull.

The Briton was constantly unhappy about the drivability of the W14. Moreover, given how up and down his relationship has been with their 2023 challenger, Hamilton has declared that he cannot wait for the season to end.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fiagirly/status/1721202017467547813?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Only a couple more races with this car and it’s gone, and I’ll be happy, revealed Hamilton (as quoted by Mirror UK). Hamilton did not have the best of results in the main race either as he finished eighth.