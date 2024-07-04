“I’m Happily Taken”: Oscar Piastri Pulls Out the Girlfriend Card to Push Lando Norris for Love Island Appearance

The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were recently caught in a light-hearted moment during an interview on the Capital Breakfast show. They were there to surprise one of their fans, Jess. During the mid-show, Jess asked which one of them would be more likely to appear on the dating game show, Love Island. Without any hesitation, Piastri pointed at his teammate, Norris.

Everyone in the studio burst into laughter after Piastri’s quick response. Norris, however, initially dodged the question, saying, “I’m not even going to answer it.” But when the host pressed for an answer, Norris admitted, “I wouldn’t though, I wouldn’t.”

The hosts then turned to Piastri, asking why he wouldn’t be on the show. The Aussie, who is in a committed relationship, was quick to explain, “Well, I’m happily taken, so I will not be on Love Island.”

After hearing Piastri’s reason, Norris conceded, “Oh okay, it’s a fair one then.” This response from the British driver was understandable, as Piastri is happily dating his high school friend, Lily Zneimer. On the other hand, Norris has been single ever since he broke up with Portuguese model Luisinha Oliveira.

Has Norris found a new love interest after breaking up with Oliveira?

Norris and Oliveira began dating in 2021 and made their relationship public on Instagram in January 2022. The couple were often seen together at various events and even appeared in the fifth season of Netflix’s “Drive to Survive.” They celebrated their first anniversary together and also shared sweet photos of their time in Spain.

However, their relationship came to an end in September 2022, with Norris announcing their breakup on Instagram. In a now-deleted story, Norris wrote,

“After time and consideration, Luisa and I have mutually decided to end our relationship but remain good friends. I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and all she does as an amazing and strong woman with nothing but kindness. Please respect our decision and her privacy moving forward.”

Since their separation, Norris has chosen to remain single. Despite rumors of a romantic interest with another Portuguese model Magui Corceiro, he insists that they are just friends. These rumors started in late 2023 and have persisted into 2024.

Lando in that beautiful car in Monaco positive vibes only pic.twitter.com/c2RlhbVWzc — Lando Norris Fans (@Norrislandofans) April 12, 2024

Several instances have convinced fans that the two are seeing each other. They include their casino double date with Lando Norris’ brother and wife, their joyride around Monaco city, and their dinner date after the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP, among several others.