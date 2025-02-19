mobile app bar

“I’m on Recovery”: Charles Leclerc Admits Lewis Hamilton Gaining an Edge in Chess Faceoff They Had at F1 75 Launch

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

F1 - F1 75 LIVE AT THE O2 Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 livery reveal with HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, LECLERC Charles

F1 – F1 75 LIVE AT THE O2 Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 livery reveal with HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, LECLERC Charles | Credits-
IMAGO / PsnewZ

Ferrari’s new driver duo, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were spotted playing chess during the F1 75 livery launch event at The O2 Arena in London on February 18.

They were engrossed in the game while the event was underway, and footage of the moment went viral on social media over the past 24 hours.

Understandably, the F1 community erupted with reactions, many of them hilarious. “Such an unserious duo,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), describing the newfound bromance between Leclerc and Hamilton.

But amid the jokes and banter, the result of their chess battle remained unknown—until it was revealed the next day.

Leclerc was not as handy at chess as Hamilton was.  “It’s 2-1 for him for now, or 3-2. Something like that. I’m on the back foot but I’m working on my recovery,” Leclerc quipped, per The Race.

So, in their first unofficial battle as Ferrari teammates, Hamilton came out on top. But given Leclerc’s competitive nature, he will surely be working behind the scenes to ensure he gets the better of the seven-time world champion the next time they play.

However, with just a few weeks left until the season begins, chess will take a back seat for both drivers.

Ferrari debuts SF-25 on track

After unveiling the striking livery of their 2025 challenger, the SF-25, Ferrari flew straight back to Maranello to prepare for a shakedown at their private test track in Fiorano. Both Leclerc and Hamilton completed laps in the new car, with the Monegasque driver setting a new lap record.

According to reports, the 2024 Monaco and Italian GP winner broke his own lap time record set last year in the SF-24. Early indications suggest that the SF-25 is nearly a second quicker over a lap than its predecessor—at least at Fiorano.

PlanetF1 quoted the #44 driver to give his verdict on the test run as well. “How’s the car? Good,” he said.

That said, the Briton believes it’s still too early to accurately assess the competitiveness of the package. “It’s still early, I can’t say too much, but today we had no problems. It’s my first Ferrari, and it’s hard to believe. I am living every moment intensely,” he added.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

