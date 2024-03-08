mobile app bar

Carlos Sainz Ill: What Is Appendicitis and How Long Will It Take for the Ferrari Driver To Recover?

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Carlos Sainz Ill: What Is Appendicitis and How Long Will It Take for the Ferrari Driver To Recover?

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Carlos Sainz is out of the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix! The Spaniard has been diagnosed with appendicitis, as per the latest update by Scuderia Ferrari via X (formerly Twitter). Formula 1 has also confirmed that Sainz won’t participate in the rest of the race weekend in Jeddah. Ferrari have announced that reserve driver Oliver Bearman will replace him.

Previously, Alex Albon too has been the victim of appendicitis, which is a serious condition where the appendix gets clogged, infected, or inflamed. Sainz will have to undergo surgery for the removal of his appendix.

Sainz was already feeling ill as he came to Jeddah and missed media day duties on Wednesday. After resting for the day in his hotel room, the #55 driver came to attend Thursday practice and drove in both FP1 and FP2. His performance was not quite up to the mark like Bahrain.

Back in 2022, Albon too suffered from appendicitis during the Italian GP. The Thai driver also withdrew from the weekend midway before FP3 on Saturday. Mercedes reserve Nyck de Vries replaced Albon back then and performed wonderfully for Williams in his stand-in appearance in Monza.

Can Carlos Sainz recover in time for the Australian GP?

Albon returned to drive at the next race weekend in Singapore which happened three weeks later. So, one can expect Sainz to also take at least a couple of weeks before recovering fully from his surgery.

Given the next race weekend is two weeks later in Australia from March 22 to 24, it seems a tight deadline for the Spaniard to make a comeback. Still, Ferrari fans would hope the 29-year-old recovers quickly after a stellar start in Bahrain.

For now, Oliver Bearman would relish the opportunity, even if it is sudden and on short notice. The British driver won’t be participating in the rest of his Formula 2 weekend. Bearman was on pole for the F2 feature race on Saturday. His team Prema Racing has confirmed via X that they will have to withdraw his car #3 from both the sprint and feature races, with his F1 duties impending.

Just in case, Sainz doesn’t recover in time for the Australian GP, Bearman may continue to drive in his place at the next race weekend too. The Saudi Arabian GP will be the Briton’s coveted debut F1 race, being one of the highly-rated young talents on this year’s F2 grid.

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Having written over 600 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Read more from Aishwary Gaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these